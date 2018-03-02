EGRX:2017 Stronger Than Ever

this article I will give you the snapshot of EGRX’s most recent FY2017 figures to support my thesis of long term investment opportunity as well as a short overview on its stock repurchase program. If you look for a company that pays dividends you will have to look elsewhere.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals INC. (NASDAQ:EGRX) stock has been performing with ups and downs. Having observed its value drop in January 2016 I decided not to buy, but to keep observing the company’s overall performance instead, which started very visibly progressing in the end of that year. Two years later I have found myself looking at how the stock doubled in price, at steadily climbing revenues and net income.

Revenues keep growing but most of it is concentrated in one product.

EGRX bases its revenue on sales of products, royalties, licenses and so called “others”. The effect of sales is directly linked to the company’s marketing skills. Costs of promotion, finding commercial partners and right opportunities to build a strong chain of sales generates operational costs. As per end December 2016 the total operational expenses closed in the amount of $81M to rise significantly to reach $106M as per end December 2017. The net income registered by the company in the end of 2016 was $81M as compared to $52M a year later. A huge portion of EGRX’s total revenues comes from sales on one product only: Bendeka, out of the company’s 4 approved products. As per end December 2017 it accounted for 79% of the company’s total revenue. EGRX has agreements in place with TEVA Pharmaceutical (TEVA) for the sales of Bendeka. While the reliance on one product is quite risky, because a competitor might come along with a competitive product, they are busy with new pipelines. While product sales grew less than $5m between 2016 and 2017, on the other hand the revenues brought from royalties increased significantly from $99M in December 2016 to $154M a year later. Revenue delivered by licence and so-called others registered $12.3M decrease in 2017 in comparison with year 2016.

Source: EGRX latest financial report

What I like the most is growing amount of cash, which doubled in 2017 in comparison with previous year. The company has sufficient current assets to pay for all its liabilities. This leaves it with plenty of liquidity on the balance sheet.





Source: EGRX latest financial report

As for the cash flow itself, the net cash flow provided by operating activities grew from $53M as per end December 2016 to $59M in the end of 2017. Having spent $5M on investing activities as per end 2017 the free cash flow was registered at the amount of $54M as per end 2017 compared to end 2016 when the company spent $46M on investment leaving it with free cash flow of $37M.

Stock repurchase program but no dividends

In August 2016 EGRX announced a share repurchase program of up to $75.0 million of the company’s common stock. Exactly a year later another share repurchase program was announced informing of the possibility of re-purchase up to an additional $100 million of its outstanding common stock. The program has no time limit and may be suspended or discontinued completely at any time. The stock purchases put a small floor under the stock price.





IN EGRX annual report we read:

We have never declared or paid a cash dividend on our common stock. We currently intend to retain any future earnings and do not expect to pay any dividends in the foreseeable future. In addition, our Credit Facility imposes contractual restrictions on us with respect to paying cash dividends.”

I would prefer dividends above share buybacks, but for a company like Eagle Pharmaceuticals it is even better to spend the money on building new product lines.

Conclusion

My point here is that EGRX is worth the gamble. The growth of revenues, net income, free cash flow and assets vs liabilities along with increased spending on R&D and the fact that the company is repurchasing shares is compelling to me. There's a lot of uncertainty in what the company wishes to include in its portfolio of brands in 5 or more years and what the result of trials would be, therefore I wouldn't necessarily recommend purchasing a large amount, but a small position is worth the risk. I do believe there will be constant growth in revenues based on known and reliable brand as Bendeka for many years to come.

