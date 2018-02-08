The US Property Market: A Long Term Investment?

If you’re a young adult looking to get onto the property investment ladder, it can often be a recurring struggle that gets you nowhere. If you want to increase your financial stability status, then you need to think realistically about what you are spending your money on.





It’s true that investing in property out of college is a difficult task to accomplish, but that does not mean that it is impossible. The US house market prices rose by 7% in 2017 and have continued to rise in 2018, although this is great for property owners, it’s also proving more and more difficult for young adults looking to get into the property market.





Before you make a large commitment such as buying a house, you need to think about what you are going to have give up, how buoyant the market is and how profitable it will be in the long run. Whether you want to buy to rent, or buy to live in, buying a house is a huge investment. We spoke to a property representative from Gorvins and this is what they advised.

Speak to relatives:

As a young adult, investing into a property can be a huge financial burden. It’s always a good idea to firstly speak to your relatives and ask if they can either lend you money, or partly invest in a property with you to rent out. This is a great financial investment, as renting out a property means that there will be a steady income of money every month. The rent-to-buy market is the best way to grow your property investment empire.

Buy at an auction:

This is something that requires having a large chunk of money set aside, so it’s either an opportunity to spend your inheritance or something that you need to build upon over time. Auctioned off houses are often fairly cheap, as they are a way of banks and insurance companies making to money back from unpaid mortgages or debts that have not been settled.





You’ll most likely be buying a serious fixer upper when you buy at auction, so it’s important to weigh up how much money you will need to be investing in the house before you can either live in it or to flip it. Again, this is a great opportunity to bring in a financial investor who would be willing to help you flip a house for a return on their investment and a percentage of the profits.

DIY:

Buying a fixer upper will be a much cheaper option, but again, if there is serious structural repair that needs to be made, bringing in a property surveyor can help you to gain a clearer understanding of the worth of the property up against the structural repair of the property. Once you have a clearer understanding of what the property is going to cost you, you will be able to make a more justified decision.