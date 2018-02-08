If Shorting Volatility Was The Right Play, Why Did Retail Traders Lose Money?

After seeing all of the indices (S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow, and Russell 2000) bounced back on Tuesday, it seems like shorting volatility was the right play. If that is the case, why did so many traders especially on a retail level lose so much money?

I came across an article on MarketWatch earlier today stating that a retail trader lost $4 million trading 'XIV', an inverse short-term VIX ETN. And to my surprise, I also have a friend who lost about $75k trading this exact product. He had the right idea that volatility will contract but obviously it did not pay off. Being patient when listening to his rants, I really wanted to tell him that you are just plain foolish for even trading this product. He was complaining about the liquidation of the product and said "Who even reads the prospectus nowadays?". Just another incident why retail traders are termed "dumb money".

Prior to hearing about these incidents, I have never heard of 'XIV' before. And even if I did, I wouldn't trade it. There are so many ways to go about shorting volatility. Some simple strategies are a debit put spread or credit call spread on the 'VIX', 'VXX', or 'UVXY' and a long put on any of those three underlyings but at the expense of negative theta (time decay) and expensive premium. The options on those products are quite liquid, which thus implies there will be less price slippage (narrow bid-ask spread) to the retail trader/investor. On the other hand, XIV has a wide bid-ask spread which implies higher price slippage. More importantly, those products don't liquidate but 'VXX' and 'UVXY' do have common and reverse stock splits when the prices of those underlyings reach a certain level. I have nothing against 'XIV' by any means, but in my opinion, there are just smarter and more cost-efficient ways to short volatility.

To conclude, I reiterate that I have no pity for those who have lost a lot of money trading 'XIV' and not knowing the risks behind the product. The prospectus is there for anybody to read, and if he or she chooses not to, then what else can I say? There are better short-vol trades out there that is accessible to retail traders like you and I. Sure, not everybody is fortunate to learn from ex-CBOE floor traders like I did. But I do not think that is a good enough excuse given all of the information is out there and if you put in the time and effort, you can learn about the simple option strategies I mentioned above. And more importantly, you will size your trades appropriately unlike the person mentioned in the MarketWatch article. Not only did he eradicate the wealth he has accumulated over the years but also his investors' (friends and family) capital. And remember, all it takes is one trade to wipe out everything. Finally, if you guys have not read "When Genius Failed" by Roger Lowenstein, please do so.

Disclaimer: This is not professional advice by any means. Please understand the risks before using derivatives for implementing trade ideas or hedges to one's existing portfolio.