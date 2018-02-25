China & DRC Light Up Tunnels Of Cobalt Mines

CMOC is the second largest Cobalt production firm globally. It recently purchased the Tenke mine in DRC. China and DRC operate a closed financial system, where corruption soars. Mines are managed by DRC government-related firms, and often close to artificially increase profits, raising worldwide pressure on demand and supply curve. Worldwide, the metal market is very tight, with high rivalry, and high entry barriers. Government-related firms, and often close to artificially increase profits, raising worldwide pressure on demand and supply curve. Worldwide, the metal market is very tight, with high rivalry, and high entry barriers.

Cobalt is a by-product originating from copper and nickel mining. CMOC has recently purchased majority equity shares in crucial mines, enlarging its global footprint in China, Finland, Australia, Brazil, and the African continent with DRC in particular. The majority of CMOCs supply comes from countries with high political instability and government scrutiny. The financial system in both China and many African countries is very closed and often allows for corruption and artificial market setting. CMOC has a great potential to become the market maker of metals worldwide, due to its relations, influence, and vast supply and reserves. Even with companies worldwide temporarily boycotting DRC mines for human rights abuse, CMOC can provide sufficient produce from other mines worldwide with better human right standing records.

DRC holds 58% of the global cobalt sources, producing up to 11.4x more than Russia, the world’s second largest cobalt producer. CMOC currently has 56% market cap in DRC, holding 100% of Freeport’s mining stakes in Finland and abroad, 80% of the 4th largest mine in Australia, and 80% of a mine in Brazil with a remaining mine life of 43+ years. As China’s largest producer, it also has access to approximately 40% of the world’s metal supply that China holds.

With demand for electric products/vehicles using lithium-ion batteries increasing, cobalt is about to hit an all-time demand record. Such batteries cannot function without cobalt. No substitute currently exists. Cobalt supplies are becoming strenuous, and CMOC made the strategic move to increase its global metals producing footprint and stock up large reserves of cobalt to feed future cobalt needs. Demand will grow exponentially and supply will become scarcer daily, skyrocketing the price per ounce. Only if a substitute can be found with equivalent output CMOC would not be able to see through this strategy.