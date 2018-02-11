US. Senate hearing on crypto-currency - A new hope?

Bitcoin price continues its eratic movement

(Bitscreener)

For Bitcoin and its crypto kin, the recent months have been, for want of a better word, catastrophic. Not only have governments, banks and tech companies launched harsh words at them, but some in the crypto-community have backed down from the game as well, seeing the price falling deep to below $6500. When the prospects seemed dull, a game-changing event happened: On February 6th, the US. Senate called for a hearing as to the future of virtual money.

Summoned to the court are two of the top financiers in the US: SEC (Securities Exchange Commission) Chair Jay Clayton, and CFTC (Commodities Futures Trading Commission) Chair Christopher Giancarlo. There, they were requested to opine on three subtopics: the function of Crypto-currencies as a replacement of fiat money, ICOs as doppelgangers of initial stock offerings (IPOS), and the master technology behind it all, blockchain.

Interestingly, the statements the two Chairs made just showed how divided perspectives on crypto could be.

Employing his professional expertise, SEC Chair Jayton gave quite a list of problems. First and foremost, he raised the question of whether Bitcoin had any real value of its own at all. Following that, Jay Clayton noted the striking similarity between ICOs and IPOs. However, as he went on, the ICOs market is now put under no control of any institution, and consequently benevolent to fraudulent activities. One good remark, though, was that he displayed interest in the public ledger technology at the core of digital assets.

On the other hand, CFTC Chair Giancarlo brought a softer tone to the discussion table. Speaking from his personal experience as a man of family, he honestly expressed that the younger generation in his house never took any interest in finance, until Bitcoin showed up. The thing, as can be understood, has at least an educational effect on the junior who may not take traditional financial concepts so well. About how to prevent fraud in crypto futures trading, Mr. Giancarlo claimed that he would put his organization’s assigned power to good use. Nonetheless, he and SEC Chair saw eye to eye on the regulation-free nature of virtual money and proposed a concerted effort between the competent authorities to mitigate the threat of cyber-crime in this field.

Whatever their stance on the matter, their points of view still reflects that of a conventional financier: the fear of an unregulated, control-free market that is deeply rooted in their consciousness. For a skeptic mind, the concept of total freedom sounds too good to be true, as it is not only the most desirable, but also the most abused value of them all. That being said, if the US financial system and its counterparts worldwide get their hands on crypto-money, full liberty will be much less likely, but so will the concern for fraud, scam and cyber-robbery.

For traders that love privacy and do not want their transactions to be meddled with by a powerful third party, this may sound less than favorable, but for the safety of the society as a whole, it is far from bad news. As humanity is imperfect and so are its creations, for the crypto-markets to last, a compromise between freedom and safety must be made.

At press time, Bitcoin price is at $8000; while recovery is visible, it is safe to say that the current stormy period won’t be gone anytime soon.