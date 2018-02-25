Crypto Market Overview Feb 23 2018

1. Top 5 new coins on Bitscreener last week
TNC (Trinity Network Credit), with lighting-fast transaction time, has a price of $0.3725 or BTC0.00003577, currently growing at 28.40%.
OCN – Odyssey, established under the law of Singapore is now priced at $0.07108 or BTC0.00000629
OF coin issued by OFBank/OF Chain is the fore-runners in the field of future identity assets. The platform is building a safe and an efficient smart contract with social community chain. Since the launch at OKEx, it has been faring well with value against ETH, USDT, and BTC.
ZIL – Zilliqa is a new platform aimed at offering hyper-speed transactions with high security, currently trading at $0.08022 at major exchange like Huobi, Gete.io, IDEX, Ether Delta.
DATA – Data AI-Powered Trust Alliance allows cooperations between digital advertisers and the publishers with focus on AI. DATA coin is now exchanged at Huobi exchange in a pair for BTC and ETH value.
2. Japanese crypto-owners got free Bitcoin due to glitch
Last week on February 16th, Japanese crypto-exchange Zaif owned by Tech Bureau Corp encountered a glitch that allowed users to get Bitcoin at 0 yen/coin.
As reported, seven users jumped at the cost-free opportunity, one even attempted a 2,200 trillion yen (about $20 trillion USD) transaction and liquidated it.
The problem was solved on the same day, afterward the company promised to return the users’ accounts to their pre-bug state.
However, a bigger problem is recovering the amount of money being cashed out of the system, as interviewed by Reuters.
3. Venezuela government proposing validates cryptos
Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro has given order that the government services under his command to accept payment by digital money, including the Venezuelan-born petro.
The order covers the consular services in Venezuelan embassies and consulates worldwide, airlines services in Venezuela will also accept crypto payments
President Maduro said that this order was a result of Venezuelan service providers’ wish to enable crypto payment.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Additional disclosure: I have no positions in any assets mention, this post is for academic research purpose only.