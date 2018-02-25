Crypto Market Overview Feb 23 2018

1. Top 5 new coins on Bitscreener last week

TNC (Trinity Network Credit), with lighting-fast transaction time, has a price of $0.3725 or BTC0.00003577, currently growing at 28.40%.

OCN – Odyssey, established under the law of Singapore is now priced at $0.07108 or BTC0.00000629

OF coin issued by OFBank/OF Chain is the fore-runners in the field of future identity assets. The platform is building a safe and an efficient smart contract with social community chain. Since the launch at OKEx, it has been faring well with value against ETH, USDT, and BTC.

ZIL – Zilliqa is a new platform aimed at offering hyper-speed transactions with high security, currently trading at $0.08022 at major exchange like Huobi, Gete.io, IDEX, Ether Delta.