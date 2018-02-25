Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Crypto Market Overview Feb 23 2018

1. Top 5 new coins on Bitscreener last week

  • TNC (Trinity Network Credit), with lighting-fast transaction time, has a price of $0.3725 or BTC0.00003577, currently growing at 28.40%.

  • OCN – Odyssey, established under the law of Singapore is now priced at $0.07108 or BTC0.00000629

  • OF coin issued by OFBank/OF Chain is the fore-runners in the field of future identity assets. The platform is building a safe and an efficient smart contract with social community chain. Since the launch at OKEx, it has been faring well with value against ETH, USDT, and BTC.

  • ZIL – Zilliqa is a new platform aimed at offering hyper-speed transactions with high security, currently trading at $0.08022 at major exchange like  Huobi, Gete.io, IDEX, Ether Delta.

  • DATA – Data AI-Powered Trust Alliance allows cooperations between digital advertisers and the publishers with focus on AI. DATA coin is now exchanged at Huobi exchange in a pair for BTC and ETH value.

2. Japanese crypto-owners got free Bitcoin due to glitch

  • Last week on February 16th, Japanese crypto-exchange Zaif owned by Tech Bureau Corp encountered a glitch that allowed users to get Bitcoin at 0 yen/coin.

  • As reported, seven users jumped at the cost-free opportunity, one even attempted a 2,200 trillion yen (about $20 trillion USD) transaction and liquidated it.

  • The problem was solved on the same day, afterward the company promised to return the users’ accounts to their pre-bug state.

  • However, a bigger problem is recovering the amount of money being cashed out of the system, as interviewed by Reuters.

3. Venezuela government proposing validates cryptos

  • Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro has given order that the government services under his command to accept payment by digital money, including the Venezuelan-born petro.

  • The order covers the consular services in Venezuelan embassies and consulates worldwide, airlines services in Venezuela will also accept crypto payments

  • President Maduro said that this order was a result of Venezuelan service providers’ wish to enable crypto payment.

