Top 5 Gainers On Bitscreener Feb 25

  1. WINGS - Wings

Wings in the past week*


  • At press time, Wings is priced at about $0.96.

  • The return for the past 24 hrs is over 50%.

  • Market cap is $86,318,435.

2. NYC - New York Coin

NYC in the past week*


  • At press time, NYC is priced at $0.0001696.

  • The return for the past 24 hrs is 31.07%.

  • Market cap is $22,424,735.

3. MOON - Mooncoin


MOON in the past week*


  • At press time, MOON is priced at $0.000175.

  • The return for the past 24 hrs is 32.98%.

  • Market cap is $39,329,388.

4. XPA - XPA

XPA in the past week*

  • At press time, XPA is priced at $0.126082.

  • The return for the past 24 hrs is 19.16%.

  • Market cap is $126,082,000.

5. ARN - Aeron

Aeron in the past week*


  • At press time, Aeron is priced at $2.38.

  • The return for the past 24 hrs is 16.42%.

  • Market cap is $30,666,870.


*Source: Bitscreener.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: This article is not eligible for earnings and for academic research onlt