Top 5 Gainers On Bitscreener Feb 25

WINGS - Wings
Wings in the past week*
At press time, Wings is priced at about $0.96.
The return for the past 24 hrs is over 50%.
Market cap is $86,318,435.
2. NYC - New York Coin
NYC in the past week*
At press time, NYC is priced at $0.0001696.
The return for the past 24 hrs is 31.07%.
Market cap is $22,424,735.
3. MOON - Mooncoin
MOON in the past week*
At press time, MOON is priced at $0.000175.
The return for the past 24 hrs is 32.98%.
Market cap is $39,329,388.
4. XPA - XPA
XPA in the past week*
At press time, XPA is priced at $0.126082.
The return for the past 24 hrs is 19.16%.
Market cap is $126,082,000.
5. ARN - Aeron
Aeron in the past week*
At press time, Aeron is priced at $2.38.
The return for the past 24 hrs is 16.42%.
Market cap is $30,666,870.
*Source: Bitscreener.com
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Additional disclosure: This article is not eligible for earnings and for academic research onlt