Top 5 Gainers On Bitscreener Feb 25

Wings in the past week*

The return for the past 24 hrs is over 50%.

At press time, Wings is priced at about $0.96.

2. NYC - New York Coin

NYC in the past week*

The return for the past 24 hrs is 31.07%.

At press time, NYC is priced at $0.0001696.

3. MOON - Mooncoin

MOON in the past week*

The return for the past 24 hrs is 32.98%.

At press time, MOON is priced at $0.000175.

4. XPA - XPA

XPA in the past week*

The return for the past 24 hrs is 19.16%.

At press time, XPA is priced at $0.126082.

5. ARN - Aeron

Aeron in the past week*

The return for the past 24 hrs is 16.42%.

At press time, Aeron is priced at $2.38.

*Source: Bitscreener.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: This article is not eligible for earnings and for academic research onlt