It's Been Hard Week For FX Traders

However, the price action seen so far has not been quite in sync with what historical beta analysis would suggest, especially with regard to USD outperformance.

Commodity currencies are usually the worst performers as market volatility rises and the risk-off mood surges, as also happened this time, while, on the other hand, the JPY and the CHF tend to benefit the most given their safe-haven role. However, in the past few days the USD has strengthened across the board, even against the traditional safe-haven currencies, and this suggests that this USD rebound is more technical and positioning-related rather than driven by stock price moves alone or based on anything else.

EUR/USD was also ultimately forced to capitulate below the 1.23 baseline with a nearly 2.5% fall with respect to the 1.2537 peak hit on 25 January. However, the move seems to be largely related to record net long positions on this pair, as IMM data suggest. This extreme positioning continued also in the week ending on 2 February and has probably trigged some profit taking as investors have started to consider the risk of a more aggressive Fed this year on the back of the US hourly wages surge in January (+2.9% yoy) and more hawkish remarks by many FOMC members.

On the other hand, “putting the blame” only on the rise of long-term yields or on stock market turbulence seems less convincing as: 1. We are in a phase of the cycle where interest rate spreads do not matter that much in determining EUR/USD behavior, while global flows outweigh; 2. Correlation analysis (in weekly returns) also indicates that the relationship between EUR/USD and global stock markets (as captured by the MSCI World Index) has progressively diminished and has been very weak (+/- 20%) in the past five years, flipping from positive to negative.

Record long-EUR/USD positioning could keep EUR/USD nervous in the very near term. However, evidence next week that US inflation is not accelerating on an annual basis but even decelerating slightly, as we expect due to favorable base effects, is unlikely to add meaningful tailwinds to the USD and could help those currencies that have suffered in the past few days, including the euro.

Our bottom line is that we would not read too much into the nearly 2% the USD has gained in trade-weighted terms from its 1 February lows and we thus keep our bullish view on the euro over the coming months: a much more aggressive Fed and a much more accommodative ECB on their respective policies are needed, in our view, to strongly derail any further EUR/USD appreciation path. But EMU fundamentals remain solid and, as noted previously, we are confident that flow considerations, including both portfolio and reserve managers diversifying out of USD-denominated into EUR-denominated assets, are set to prevail over the medium term over short-term market volatility with profit taking also creating new buying-on-dips opportunities.

At the same time, we remain short USD/JPY: this pair remains sharply overvalued (nearly 25%) according to our long-term valuation models and notwithstanding Governor Haruiko Kuroda reaffirming the BoJ’s current ultra-lose monetary policy, we remain confident that more evidence that inflation is picking up will likely convince the BoJ to become a bit less ultra-loose in the course of 2018. A lift – or even the removal – of the current zero-percent cap on the 10Y JGB yield still represents one of the most feasible options in our view.