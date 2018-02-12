What To Expect In The Days Ahead?

The dollar rebound since 26 January (the beginning of the equity sell off) has been quite modest, a mere 1.3% in trade-weighted terms. Furthermore, emerging-market currencies have not been heavily penalized, which is especially remarkable when considering the strong rally they have enjoyed since mid-November of last year. In fact, CNY has actually appreciated against the greenback (+0.5% during the period) despite news of a potential relaxation of controls on Chinese capital outflows. Moreover, implied currency volatility has risen, but in a well-behaved manner, and is still low compared to historical averages – even though the VIX has been propelled above 30. In our view, the recent currency moves reflect more an element of a short-term correction due to large USD-shorts, and far less any re-assessment of fundamentals or flight to safety.

Regarding fundamentals and safe haven demand, it is really hard to see the dollar benefiting in a period during which US fiscal policy is heading in exactly the opposite direction to the way it should be. An expansion of the budget deficit (towards 5% of GDP) when the economy is at full employment, is threatening to throw USD-denominated assets into a vicious feedback loop of higher risk premia and increasing vulnerability to a potential downturn (due to a compromised fiscal cushion). In that respect, it is worth remembering that over the last thirty years or so, periods that saw the US federal budget deteriorate were associated with dollar weakness.

Add to the above the fact that the global upswing is at a far earlier stage in the cycle compared to that in the US, and you can see why the story of the reshuffling of flows outside of the US has plenty of room to run. On balance, we think this recent euro-weakness is close to an end, while we still favor USD/JPY downside.

