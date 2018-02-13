UK CPI Increases Likelihood Of BoE Rate Hike

The Office for National Statistics said the largest upward contribution came from a range of recreation and cultural goods and services, particularly admission prices for visitor attractions such as zoos and gardens, with prices falling by less between December 2017 and January 2018 than they did between the same two months one year ago. This was offset by downward contributions from non-core inflation, with motor fuel prices rising between December 2017 and January 2018 by less than they did one year ago, and food prices falling slightly haven risen one year ago.

It remains likely that inflation will ease materially this year towards the 2% target as the upward effect from the past depreciation of sterling fades. This is clearly visible in pipeline inflationary pressure. Imported goods (materials and fuels) price inflation eased to a 19-month low of 3.5% yoy in January 2018, down from 5.2% yoy in December 2017. Producer input price (materials and fuels used by UK manufacturers) inflation eased 0.7pp. to 4.7% yoy in January. Producer output (factory gate) price inflation eased 0.5pp. to 2.8% yoy.

However, the fall in inflation will likely be more gradual now than we initially expected and could be delayed. Visitor attraction admission prices tend to be set in advance for the next year, which would lift inflation slightly throughout this year. Moreover, the rise in oil prices since June 2017, coupled with a negative base effect from falling oil prices in the first half of 2017, may delay the fall in inflation.

Last Thursday the MPC sent a warning that the bank rate would likely need to rise “somewhat earlier and by a somewhat greater degree” than it expected back in its November Inflation Report (based on two 25bp hikes over the following two years). It also judged that there was “very little” spare capacity in the UK economy and, therefore, it was refocusing its attention on (above-target) inflation. Therefore, today’s CPI headline and core inflation figures, even if the monthly move largely reflects one-off factors, are likely to bolster the hawks on the MPC.

We maintain our forecast that the MPC will hike in May.

Source: MyFXspot.com