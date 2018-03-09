Reasons To Buy Plastic Stabilizer Market Report- Reaching USD 8,577.1 Million By 2023 At A CAGR Of 4.49%

Market overview:

The plastic stabilizer is estimated to be valued at USD 8,577.1 million by the end of 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.49% during the review period. The major factors favouring growth of the market are the surging demand of plastic in automotive industry to replace conventional material, huge consumption of plastics in day to day life, and rising demand of plastics in Asia Pacific. Application of phenolic antioxidant in packaging industry accounted for the largest market share. It has been projected to grow at the highest CAGR on account of the increasing demand of the product for packaging of food and other retail products. Consumer goods industry is the second major consumer of plastic stabilizer accounted for second largest share of the market in 2016.

However, the bottleneck operating in the global plastic stabilizer market is the stringent government regulations to phase out lead based stabilizers. Nevertheless, during the years to follow, the demand of the plastic stabilizer is likely to surge due to numerous untapped applications in steadily emerging end use industries such as packaging and automotive. This is likely to bring substantial opportunities for the market to grow in coming years.

Plastic Stabilizer Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023| MRFR