Is Ben Graham's "THE INTELLIGENT INVESTOR" Still Relevant In 2018?

After over 65 years of the original publish date of 'THE INTELLIGENT INVESTOR', there's one question which is rising quite frequently among the readers:

Are the principles explained by Benjamin Graham still applicable in the modern stock market?

Let's discuss the 3 most important principles covered in the book to find out whether it's still applicable in the stock market or not:

1. Investment vs speculation:

In the book 'The Intelligent Investor', Ben Graham explained investment vs speculation as-

"An investment operation is one which, upon thorough analysis, promises safety of principal and a satisfactory return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative."

Did anything change about investing yet in 2018?

Can you tell an operation an 'investment' if it 'misses' any one of the three factors- proper analysis, the safety of principal and satisfactory return?

No, investing is still the same and if any of the above-mentioned factors is missing, then it should still be called speculation.

2. The concept of Mr Market:

In the book, Benjamin Graham explained about the market behaviour with the help of an imaginary character called Mr Market. Here's how Benjamin Graham describer Mr Market:

"Mr Market is an emotional man who lets his enthusiasm and despair affect the price he is willing to buy/sell shares on any given day."

Now, what did change in 2018? Isn't market still run on 'greed' and 'fear'?

3. The margin of Safety:

This was the third most important concept from the book- the intelligent investor. The margin of safety can be explained as:

"If you think a stock is valued at Rs 100 per share (fairly), there is no harm in giving yourself some benefit of the doubt about if you are wrong about this calculation and buy at Rs 70, Rs 80 or Rs 90 instead. Here, the difference in the amount is your margin of safety."

Do we still need a margin of safety in 2018? I think so.

From the above discussion, we can conclude that all the three important principles discussed in the book 'The Intelligent Investor' are still applicable in the modern stock market.

Note: We are only discussing the principles that are covered in the book. However, there were few formulas also discussed in the book like the GRAHAM NUMBER, which might need a little modification according to the recent stock market. Nevertheless, the principles are time-tested and still relevant in 2018.

I hope this post is useful to the readers. #HappyInvesting.