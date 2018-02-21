3 Strategies For Handling Market Volatility In 2018

In the rare case that you haven't noticed, the stock market has been less than stable over the past few weeks, and many investors are starting to worry.

The return of market volatility has caused a lot of distress and while the past few years have been rather calm, market volatility is predicted to continue throughout the year.

While trading in a volatile market can be a tricky business, it doesn't have to be a nightmare. It's still possible to continue to come out on top. However, chances are that you're going to need to rethink your plan a bit.

By utilizing the strategies below, you'll have the best chance at weathering the storm and making it out alive.

1. Choose Your Investments Wisely

In the upcoming year, it's going to be more important than ever that you make your portfolio selections wisely.

When the stock market is as turbulent and unpredictable as it currently is, it's important that you pick individual stocks that you believe in, and that will continue to grow regardless of the market as a whole.

Now is not the time to track an index or invest your money in multiple stocks across the market. Instead, you should be selective with your choices and make sure you're picking a winning investment every time.

Only choose to invest in companies that stand out from the crowd and will continue to grow regardless of the rest of the market's challenges.

2. Adopt Alternative Investments

Another strategy for riding the wave of market volatility and to reduce risk is to simply look for alternative investments.

Certain alternative assets such as hedge funds, private debt, private equity, and real estate aren't nearly as susceptible to the market's turmoil and will make for more reliable investing during 2018.

Alternative assets such as hedge funds have gained a less than positive reputation from many investors due to their high management expenses and their complexity. However, in times like these, they are worth reconsidering.

By adopting more than one type of asset, you'll find that it is much easier to avoid the chaos expected from the stock and bond markets in 2018.

3. Look to Foreign Markets

One of the best strategies to consider for handling the stock market volatility of 2018 is to look abroad and start investing in foreign markets. While the US stock market has a volatile year ahead of it, other economies around the world are expected to be much more stable.

Since the markets in Europe and Japan started recovering later than the US market in 2014, rather than in 2009, it is expected that they will also take longer to experience a downturn.

Developing and emerging economies can also potentially offer greater returns on your investment and experience even more dramatic and rapid growth than the US market.

This year's volatility offers you a great excuse to consider investing in some other markets around the world.

Surviving a Volatile Market in 2018

While the expected volatility for the rest of 2018 may cause a lot of anxiety, it doesn't have to be a bad thing.

Volatility is always to be expected sooner or later.

By learning to be a bit more selective, patient, and careful in your investments this year, and by considering a few alternate strategies, you may end up having a much better year in 2018 than you ever anticipated.