The Last Two Weeks Is A Key Point, For What Is Coming To The Stock Market.

From a macroeconomic perspective, growth continues,

employmentdata are encouraging, And corporate profits continue to rise.

Inflation is beginning to come, which encourages business cycle.

But the easy money period is over.

The increase in leverage, and the increase in loans

and the amount of money circulating in the market ,

Causing the banking system to rethink risk management,

Maybeit's good for the economy, but it's not good for companies

thathave gotten used to easy money.

Technical Analysis: The sharp decline in the stock market shows us that it is not over yet,

Even if the stock market corrects back upwards. (It seems that he can )

my forecast for the next 40 or 80 days is that: or that the stock market will behave like a roller coaster, ups and downs as in 2015, or the decline will continue

And will already become a downward trend.