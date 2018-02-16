Lithium Battery Stocks A Hot Commodity

The market for lithium ion forklift battery is on the rise, as surprising as that may be. Rising popularity in Tesla motors, in no small part due to the recent blasting of their car into space, has seen a renewed focus on this type of battery. And more importantly, that it is currently in short supply as an energy source.

The lithium-ion battery is a type of traction battery, which is rechargeable and as such a popular choice when it comes to car manufacturing. They are used by companies such as Ford, BMW, General Motors and more.

As an industry, motoring professionals are waiting with bated breath to see whether or not the electric car will take off - just, not quite in the way that Elon Musk’s motor did. If there is a consistent rise in popularity for electric cars then this will see a sudden and specific need for a rise in batteries to go alongside this.

And interestingly enough it seems that this is exactly what is happening. More and more people are choosing an electric car or at least a hybrid. Suggesting that, as the motors become more efficient, so too will people’s interest in buying a fully electric car rise. Which means this is a perfect point in time to invest in battery stocks. But, which ones?

Lithium Picks

When it comes to batteries, the leading producer in the world is called FMC Corp. The company owns its own lithium source, located in Argentina, which means it has its own processing and production facilities. In the past year, for this and other factors, it has gained 77% shares in the past year.

The lithium segment also continues to grow year on year, around 110%. Making it a great investment at the moment.

Albemarle Corporation is the world’s biggest lithium producer, with a share of 35% of the world’s lithium supply. Which means that in comparison to FMC it is a quite expensive stock to invest in.

Bottom Line

As a whole, the lithium industry is booming in recent years. Which means that the desire for lithium batteries has doubled, from 11.7 billion in 2012 to 22.5 billion in 2016. In a short four years that is a massive change. As a trader, then, it seems obvious that lithium is a hot commodity and calling out for a major jump in the market soon. Especially with the rise in electric car popularity and other more eco-friendly technologies on the horizon.

Stock trading has never been more interesting, than watching the technological change drive this hot commodity forward.