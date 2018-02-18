JD: Strong Potential For Growth Amidst Booming Economy

Image Credit

China’s e-commerce platform, JD.com (JD), has recently been in the limelight due to the company’s statement last Wednesday that it sold off a stake of its logistics unit to raise $2.5 billion, which will be chiefly used to expand the ambitious JD warehousing network. This is one of the company’s fundamental competitive advantages especially relating to its main competitor, Alibaba, who relies on external logistics suppliers to handle their shipping and last-mile delivery.

Three Factors to Watch

Heading into the Q4 report, there are three significant factors to take note on to get a better read on the near-term of JD. For starters, the first factor is the strong correlation of JD with the growth of the Chinese economy. The second factor is their business model, which holds several key advantages over Alibaba. Finally, we have the forecast of JD's 2017 fiscal year showing profitability for the first time ever.

Strong Chinese Economic Performance

One of the biggest fundamental drivers for JD’s growth is the Chinese economy itself. Last quarter, it reported a 6.7% GDP growth that stands significantly higher than the 3.7% average for upper middle income countries as reported by the World Bank. This metric is closely followed by YoY Retail Sales growth, which was last reported at around 10.1%. The e-commerce sector itself is projected to grow at a 23% annualized rate in the next 2 years and account for a whopping 40.8% of total retail sales in China, as opposed to its current share of 23.1%. Consumer Confidence is currently at its third highest point in the last 20 years, and consumption trends are increasingly showing preference towards high-quality non-essential goods like designer fashion products.

An Innovative Business Model Focused on Quality

JD has consistently emphasized high product quality and taken measures to prevent potential complaints over unlicensed or counterfeit products, as was shown by their termination of C2C platform Paipai in late 2015. This is not to say they are immune to future liabilities, as they have an abundance of third party sellers on their online marketplace. However, initiatives such as their Toplife platform, which lets high-end brands, i.e. Emporio Armani, sell their products directly to customers, continue to attract consumers amidst an up-and-coming luxury goods market in China and boost JD’s brand perception and reliability. In comparison, Alibaba’s is more exposed to litigation over counterfeit items, such as the 2015 lawsuit led by Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent for alleged violation of trademark laws. This is not surprising as the only protections against fake items that Alibaba offers are post-sale, meaning their return policy, merchant ratings and e-payment service.

Another component in which JD’s model stands out is in its proprietary logistics branch, consisting of 5.6 million square meters, 256 warehouses and almost 100,000 employees. Having the largest e-commerce fulfillment infrastructure in a country notoriously inefficient in logistics has proved to be a great investment for JD. Alibaba has certainly taken notice, but even after its recent $15 billion dollar investment in a logistics network business, it will take them years to reach JD’s levels of development.

Q4/FY Forecasting

As the approach of JD’s Q4 earning report, many analysts and experts are projecting Q4 and the full 2017 reports to show profitability for the first time in JD.com's history. Even though we have seen an over 100% appreciation in the stock since mid-2016, this happened while the company was still going through negative net income. As it approaches the next stage in its business development and expansionary cycle, we see the potential for further gains especially looking forward to the upcoming Q4 report. With the Q3 earnings report coming in with a revenue of $12.6 billion and a net profit of $0.3 million, up 39% and 359% YoY respectively, there are high expectations for the Q4 and full 2017 reports. The consensus mean EPS is 0.07, and its important to note that JD has hit or beat earnings forecasts for the past 3 quarters. The analyst recommendations rating still conveys a strong buy signal, as well as a projected 2018 average growth of +10.3%. A reasonable price target could be anywhere from $50 to $60, again highly dependent on reported earnings for the year.

Conclusion

Despite fears of stock becoming overbought after recently reaching an ATH, favorable economic conditions and a solid business foundation give JD plenty of room to grow and to continue dominating the Chinese e-commerce market alongside Alibaba. The upcoming earnings and annual report release should give investors a more accurate outlook on JD for 2018, and we expect it to continue the strong performance looking forward.