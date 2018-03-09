Walmart’s Moment Of Truth

Walmart will almost certainly see its stock reboundfrom the current slump, but investors should not buy for now.

Walmart has invested heavily into ecommerce, but leadership lacks urgency in being willing to spend more to improve its ecommerce operational network.

Last February was not a kind month for Walmart (NYSE:WMT.) The company’s stock feel in value at the beginning of the month after reaching a high of $109.55 in early January, and then lost another 10 percent of its value in a single day after a disappointing fourth quarter earnings report. Walmart’s value has continued to slump ever since then, as it hovers at around $88 as of the time of writing.

Walmart lost so much of its value largely because ecommerce sales failed to match investor expectations, and some analysts have cautioned against overreacting as Walmart is still a retail giant that has been investing heavily in ecommerce, selling fun socks for women, as well as pool equipment and a whole diverse array of merchandise. While these are good signs, the lagging ecommerce sales are but one facet of how Walmart could be putting its earnings target in jeopardy, and the company faces some other problems as well. Walmart will almost certainly rebound from its current fall, but investors should hold and not view this as a growth opportunity.

Why Ecommerce Matters

In Walmart’s last earnings release on February 20, the company’s numbers were mostly good. Revenue increased by 4.1 percent to $136.3 billion and U.S. comp sales increased by 2.6 percent. Even ecommerce sales increased by 23 percent.

The problem is that Walmart’s ecommerce sales had increased by 50 percent in the previous quarter, which indicates that Walmart’s efforts to invest in ecommerce and catch up with Amazon are now called into question. Furthermore, Walmart’s earnings also missed investor expectations by 3 percent, reaching $1.33 per share instead of $1.36.

Despite these numbers and the resulting stock price fall, Walmart’s leadership seemed unconcerned about the decline. Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon said that most of the decline was expected because Walmart acquired the online store Jet last year, and chose not to revise earlier targets of 40 percent sales growth in the 2019 fiscal year.

Some investors may be bolstered by that confidence, but such statements worry me even more than the ecommerce sales growth decline. McMillon indicated that Walmart’s spending on ecommerce will not go up, which speaks of a desire to not sacrifice profits in order to further bolster ecommerce growth. But Amazon famously pursued growth at the expense of not being profitable for years to reach its current status, and Walmart is playing catchup. Investors would be perfectly willing to give Walmart the benefit of the doubt if it pursued an aggressive ecommerce growth strategy because they know how important this sector is.

Walmart is making an effort to invest and expand its ecommerce efforts, with particular emphasis on growing in China and India. While this is good, the recent slowdown means that investors should be highly skeptical about whether Walmart can still reach that 40 percent sales growth target unless Walmart makes further investments at the expense of its operating margins.

Other Concerns

Ecommerce and a failure to meet earnings expectations are problematic, but Walmart also has other problems it must face under current economic conditions.

Perhaps the biggest threat to Walmart’s path to success is the United States government. Last year, Walmart set aside $283 million to pay the United States government as a punishment for allegedly conducting bribes in Mexico to get Walmart stores in the country. Walmart indicated in its most recent 10-Q report that the discussions are still continuing, and that “there can be no assurance as to the timing or the terms of the final resolution of these matters.”

Then there is the blaring red flag of President Trump’s tariffs. The resignation of economic advisor Gary Cohn yesterday indicated that Trump is serious about imposing tariffs of some kind, and China will almost certainly be a target. Walmart obviously depends on Chinese imports, and while we know nothing about whether Trump will target those specific manufacturers, it certainly is not a positive sign.

Hold

Walmart remains a retail giant that is still committed to ecommerce despite recent setbacks, and it is investing in its stores as well. New innovations such as Scan and Go, which lets customers buy items without having to stand in long checkouts, and raising employee wages as the company announced earlier this year, will help improve customer satisfaction in stores and keep revenue growing. And the current fall in share value is an overreaction to some degree.

But Walmart faces serious challenge in ecommerce and fighting Amazon, and whether leadership is aware of the seriousness of the threat is unclear. Walmart’s stock will bounce back from its current low. But its potential to grow remains limited for now, and so investors should look elsewhere.