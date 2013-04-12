Solar Stock Alert

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) More Info

Duke Energy Renewables acquired two PV power projects in Southern California. Highlander Solar 1 and 2 have a combined capacity of 21 MW, and have 20-year power purchase agreements with Southern California Edison. Operations should become commercial in mid-2013. This brings Duke to more than 100 MW of generating capacity. The stock is up 18% for the year. Press release

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar announced strong guidance for 2013, beating analyst estimates. Revenues are projected to be 13%-19% above 2012 levels, and consolidated operating income should reach $430-$460 million. The stock went up 2% for the day on the news, and is up 70% for the year. Reuters article

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)