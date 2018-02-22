Why I Purchased $19,000 Of ADN - InvestorGod

I was looking for a dividend stock with a predictable price pattern, a stock I could buy and let sit without worrying about a rapid decline in price.

While I was looking at the chart I noticed a few strong points that stood out, first one being the stock had dropped, but bounced back over 5 years to make a steady inclined hill. That tells me, If I buy thousand shares right now the odds of this pattern repeating is in my favor.

Again, I was looking for a stock I could buy, hold and minimize my risks.

ADN: Acadian Timber Corp

The next important note I’d like to add was the 1-year return, 12.87% (At the time of writing this blog post).

But, per share we see a dividend of 5.74%. Uphill incline over 5 years, some dips. But, bounces back to a favorable price.

I can make the educated decision, if I buy at ($19.10 x 1000 = $19,100).

Each month I will see $200 on average in dividend payment, (x 12) $2,400 1-year payment on dividends (+ 12%) average move up in price per year.

At the end of 2018, I can bet I will see a dollar increase per share beyond this point if I hold from 19.10 to $20 per share.

That’s a return of $3,300 in a year with a total of $22,400.

But, the odds would be in my favor.

I knew I’d have two options, either. Hold this long term “being greedy”, or sell off at my exit point and buy in low again.

Update: 2/21/2018 4:01 Market Close Soon

ADN has now hit $19.30 per share. I’ll be posting further updates under the tag ADN.

