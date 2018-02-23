Shaw Communications Inc. Don’t Miss Out, Buy And Hold This Stock

Shaw Stock Chart

Shaw communications inc. is a Canadian telecommunication company. Providing Canadians with television, Internet, phone and mobile services. With a stable dividend rate on a per share basis. Backed by a stable growth in price per share.

Are you looking for a dividend stock for your portfolio? Shaw stock might be an option to consider.

Shaw Communications Inc. recently had an attractive profitable quarter starting in 2018. With a reported profit of $114 million as the company began to grow its Freedom Mobile business. Shaw Communications Inc. stated the profit was 22 cents per diluted share in the quarter November 30th. Up from $89 million or 18 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

With Revenue totaling an amount of $1.25 billion, up from a previous amount of $1.22 billion.

Shaw has also stated during the quarter signed up roughly 34,000 wireless subscribers. Compared to 9,500 sign ups the same quarter a year earlier.

With Shaw Communications Inc recent revenue growth. And recent decision to buyout employees, Shaw will take a $450 million dollar hit. While they pave the road to the companies future. While the buy out might be deemed as a terrible decision by some. We must consider the benefits of this. Fewer employees mean operation costs will be lowered. In return improving cash flow inside the business.

If we take a look, we can see the stock is on a recent decline. Starting on December 13th, 2017. While the stock continues to decline, it will open up a unique buying point. Deeming a desirable stock to add to your portfolio. After the employee buyouts are finalized, we should see the shaw stock rebound.

Shaw stock still stands as a desirable asset. Throughout 2018 we should continue to these decisions made by management start to pan out.

You can take a look at Shaw Communications Inc financial report here.