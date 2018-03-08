Which Restaurants Should You Invest In?

For a long time, the only food that you could get delivered to your house was pizza. If you wanted anything else, whether it be fast food or something from a nice restaurant, you would have to drive yourself there and pick it up. Today, consumer demand has changed drastically, and restaurants need to respond if they wish to keep customers. This change includes delivery and online ordering. A lot of restaurants have already adopted these changes and are leading the way.

Delivery Service:

First, let's consider the world we live in now. Many people do a majority of their shopping online with the emergence of companies like Amazon. This provides a whole new level of convenience for consumers to be able to purchase things that they need or want from the comfort of their homes. Also, many grocery stores are adding a delivery option, so you can shop for your groceries online and have them delivered to your house. With people getting everything delivered to their house from groceries to clothes, it only makes sense that people are also going to want their meals delivered to their homes when they don't feel like cooking for the night. A lot of restaurants are using third-party companies to deliver for them like Grub-hub. I think the best way to adopt delivery service is to do it internally, though. This gives the restaurant control and is not relying on these third-party companies to deliver great service. The restaurants that are providing delivery service and handling the operations internally are the ones that are going to satisfy the customers’ needs fully and be able to grow their sales. The restaurants that are doing this or have plans in the future to adopt this type of operation are the ones that are going to gain more customers and grow their sales. These are the restaurants that you want to invest your money in.

Online Ordering:

With the average person owning more than three connected electronic devices, people want to use them to do everything. This includes ordering food from those devices, especially their cell phones. Many restaurants use to thrive on their interpersonal relations with their customers. Restaurants wanted to have the top service by engaging with their customers and creating a friendly and positive environment. Although many people still enjoy friendly service and employees engaging them in conversation, people are shifting towards getting their food in a timely manner and getting on with the rest of their day. People require far less human interaction and want ease of use now. This involves giving customers multiple ordering options. The latest trend is online ordering. Whether you have kiosks at your store or provide an ordering platform for people to use online, this is the type of control that customers are demanding now. They want to input their order themselves, and actually see what they're doing instead of relaying information to a cashier and hoping that they rang everything in right and didn't make any mistakes. Restaurants that are providing the most ordering options are the ones that are going to attract the most customers. There are customers that still want human interaction, but there is also a plethora of people that don't want that interaction and want complete control of the ordering process. By providing online ordering options as well as the continuance of the traditional ordering system, you will be able to meet the needs of a lot of people from an ordering standpoint. The restaurants that are providing these online ordering platforms and different ordering options are the ones that will have growth and increased revenue.

What Restaurants Should You Invest In?

The restaurants you want to invest in are the ones that are adapting to this change in consumer demand. The ones that are offering or going to offer delivery service and run the operations of delivery internally. You also want to invest in the restaurants that are offering multiple different ordering platforms to better meet the needs of more consumers. One restaurant that pops into my head when I'm thinking about these services is Panera Bread. They have added kiosks in their stores and allow for people to order on their connected electronic device. They provide ease of use through their rapid pick up system where you can order your food online, then come pick it up from a shelf where they put your order with a ticket with your last name on the bag. They have also started delivery service for their customers and handle the delivery operations internally. They hire and train their own drivers, so they have total control over the service they are providing when delivering. Unfortunately, Panera Bread is no longer a publicly traded company, so investing in them from a stock perspective is not possible anymore. It's important to think about the different things Panera Bread has changed in their operations to better serve their customers and look for restaurants that are doing those same things. Those are the restaurants that are fostering growth and the ones that you want to invest in.