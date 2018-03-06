Asian Countries Driving The Bitcoin Boom And Busts.

We saw an interesting trend (down and then up) in the bitcoin prices since we started this article. It has dropped -186.21% and then up +59.78% from Dec. 2017 to.

The year 2017 was a year of highs for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. The price of cryptocurrencies rose dramatically in 2017, with Bitcoin moving from $800 to $20000 in 2017 and falling to $11966 at the year end. A number of cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and lite coin, have imitated bitcoin’s trajectory and racked up gains ranging from 4,000% to 1,325% respectively. This made 2017 a crucial year for cryptocurrencies.

In contrast to 2017, recent regulatory tightening has resulted in a drop in Bitcoin prices. In this article, we focus on recent regulatory actions in Asia. We predict further tightening and further declines in Bitcoin in the near term, but we see an accelerated growth in the price of bitcoins by the end of year 2018.

The gyrations in virtual currency price movements have led to a sharp interest in cryptocurrencies as the USA, which has faced prolonged periods of low growth and inflation. We can see today that Bitcoin is being bought as an investment (more than 90%) because of phenomenal price rise rather than as a medium of exchange of goods and services for which it was originally designed. It can also be considered as an asset class like gold. However, there are some inherent defects to it: it’s exchanges are vulnerable to hacking, loss of passwords, malicious attacks leading to loss of money.

Bitcoin was originated by Satoshi Nakamoto, an individual or group from Japan who first created Bitcoin as an alternative method of payment. Bitcoin uses a blockchain technology in which transactions are recorded in a block and these blocks are connected in a chain. People who mine the blocks using high-energy computers are rewarded in Bitcoin. Satoshi Nakamoto created approximately Twenty-One Million coins only. Therefore, bitcoin becomes limited supply source and is subject to the mining and exchanging.

Bitcoin exchanges has been under scrutiny by Chinese, Indian and South Korean governments. The regulations and announcements from those governments have caused bitcoin price to fall significantly. However, looking back at the history of bitcoin, it has swung many times due to the same reason. Therefore, according to the predictions, these regulations will affect the price in the short run but not in the long run.

There are many mining warehouses and exchanges in the global market. However, the Chinese are the leading group of mining operations. The Chinese government plans to crackdown Bitcoin miners stating the fact that they use a lot of energy power by using high-energy computers. Nevertheless, the more convincing reason behind this regulation is the use of bitcoin in fraud and money laundering. This trend has been interrupted by a stringent series of events that upset the whole market. Because Chinese government wants the full control of the bitcoin exchanges, it plans to issue its own digital currency.

Meanwhile, South Korea also starts to monitor financial institutions. India follows the same suit as it is concerned about the illegal usages of bitcoin currency. India is said to be considering regulations regarding the cryptocurrencies. India presently does not accept Bitcoin; however, it has started to collect data from exchanges on all such transactions and tax them. There is currently a difference in viewpoint as to whether trade in virtual currency is subject to Goods & Service Tax or Capital Gains tax. Even if the Reserve Bank of India does not recognize Bitcoin or any virtual currency, it does not stop them from taxing such gain in the hands of resident individuals. There is also gain being made on arbitrage between the prices of Bit Coins that are being bought in USA and sold in India, by many investors. In India 0.40 million high net worth investors have been issued notices for explaining their transactions/ investments in virtual currencies.





Timeline:

2nd September to 15th September 2017: Chinese government cease ICOs and all cryptocurrency trading exchanges to be shut down with the aim of containing financial risks.

8th November to 12th November 2017: South Korea monitored financial institutions. China wanted full control to issue China’ own sovereign digital currency. Japan moved to legalize bitcoin trading. India worried about illegal usage and the taxation of bitcoins.

17th December to 25th December 2017: Regulators in Asia Pacific have become increasingly uneasy with the rise of crypto currency such as bitcoin.

27th December 2017 to 1st January 2018: South Korea announced its plan to crackdown bitcoin exchanges and prepared the legislation. Indian government announced that they aren't comfortable with bitcoin, but it is neither legal or illegal.

3rd February 2018: South Korea plans to force verification, anti-money laundering and suspicious transaction report into cryptocurrency investments. Bitcoin Mining Power in China is under inspection. India plans to crackdown on cryptocurrency misusage, didn’t recognize digital money as legal tender.

What is driving the price of Bitcoins?

The Chinese government wants to control and regulate malicious acts to ensure the transparency and healthiness of the financial market. For that reason, China also ceased the initial coin offering and cryptocurrency exchanges during the period of September 2017. From September 2nd to September 15th, 2017 the price of bitcoin had been dropped 25% because of this action. The market rebounded quickly after that shock and continued to go up to $19,783.21 on December 17th, 2017 (as depicted in the above picture).

Meanwhile between November 8th and November 12th, 2017, South Korea monitored financial institutions. China wanted full control on regulatory trade, therefore issued China’ own sovereign digital currency. Japan moved to legalize bitcoin trading. India was going through demonetization and was worried about illegal usage and taxation purpose of Bitcoins.

Regulators from several countries in Asia-pacific such as Singapore, Vietnam and more are uncomfortable with the rise and use of cryptocurrency. During this period from December 17th to December 25th, 2017, bitcoin price had fallen 26.33% within 5 days resulting to the uneasy behavior of the Regulators in the Asia Pacific region.

As of Jan 2018, Bitcoin pricing has been at the top of the news watch in the market. This has been partly due to the action in South Korea to tighten regulation regarding the trading practice. South Korea announced its plan to crackdown bitcoin exchanges and prepared the legislation. We are eager to see how this control will affect the price of the bitcoin and in the long run how the governments of China, India and South Korea will be able to tax this gain and regulate the price of it. Several measures have been deployed such as: banning the cryptocurrency exchanges, limiting ICO offering, prohibiting bitcoin transaction and issuing state-owned cryptocurrency.

The price was bottom at $6,914.26 on Feb.5th 2018. However, the positive tone came out from South Korea has putted the price increase almost double. South Korea government has legally allowed the normal trading activity to be resumed. It also stated that the outright ban of trading exchanges was only one of the steps in legalize it and that the final decision hasn’t been made. Currently, South Korea has had a self-regulatory cryptocurrency measures which are real-name account system and anti-money laundering and suspicious transaction report. These self-regulatory systems were implemented in January 2018. Also, Bitcoin Mining Power in China is under inspection. India plans to crackdown on cryptocurrency misusage and didn’t recognize digital money as legal tender yet.

The bitcoin’s biggest mining and trading is in Asia and it is likely being recognized as a new type of religion because it includes the confidence of the unknown thing. Some investors believe that cryptocurrency will be the newest and most important part in the future world. Thus, we choose to focus on the Asian market to forecast the future price of the bitcoin. Moreover, the bitcoin derivative would like to be more acceptable in the future. And then we all know the truth that in today’s digital environment cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, represents as the future tendency of trading.

In Conclusion, we predict that the Bitcoin prices will rise in the near future, being more volatile during the year 2018. Considering the future predictions of the analysts and by using the Bloomberg, we predict the following increase of prices for the year 2018. Bitcoin will end up reaching $18000 by the end of November 2018. Ultimately there will be an increase in the price of Bitcoins but with a slow growth rate considering all the regulatory policies that will affect the prices of Bitcoins.