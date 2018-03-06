The Impact Of The Tax Cut On The Bond Market

by Wanjing Jin, Xiaoxiao Chen

The Tax Cut and the state of U.S economy

With President Trump's signature, the Tax Cut and Jobs Act came into law in the last month in the year of 2017. It has been described as the most significant overhaul of the American tax system in decades. We can expect that the country's corporate tax will fall to 21 percent from 35 percent and eliminate the corporate alternative minimum tax. In General, lower tax rate as a stimulus monetary policy that increases the spending power of consumers and increases aggregate demand, leading to economic growth. In other words, with the lower tax rate, people will spend more money use their increasing disposable income. With lower tax rates, more consumer spending will lead to increase aggregate demand and higher economic growth. On the supply side. the lower tax rate may increase people get in the workforce, leading a higher productivity.

According to the Tax Foundation's Taxes and Growth Model, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would increase the long-run size of the U.S. economy by 1.7 percent. The significantly low cost of capital under the proposal will boost the larger economy and higher wages, which reduced the corporate income tax and accelerates the spending of capital investment of short-term assets. The corporate income tax rate cut should generate long-run economic growth. Tax revenue from the corporate income tax and from taxation of pass-through business income would fall by $617 billion. The corporate tax revenue loss would be most significant in the short-term due to the temporary expensing provision for short-term assets.

Ex-chairman Alan Greenspan stated that the bond market bubble eventually is the critical issue. For the short-term is not too bad. But we are working obviously toward a major entrance in long-term interest rate and that has a very important impact on the whole structure of the economy. Essentially, we are running an ever-larger government deficit about deficits going to $1 trillion. But debt has been rising very significantly that we are not paying enough.





The Effect of the Tax Cut and Raising Interest Rate

More specific, in the short term the corporate with a high effective tax rate like financial, telecommunication service, industrials, and consumer discretionary sectors should be benefited more from the tax cut. When considering the tax cut, its broad ramifications will bring both positive and negative effects of these factors. As for consumer discretionary sector, strong labor market and wage growth will bring extra positive effects besides the tax cut which means this sector should outperform in 2018. There are some other sectors will affect positively like materials, due to the inflation rate increase, and the relatively constant demand or even increasing demand of materials like iron and copper, materials sector should outperform in next year.

Small companies should directly benefit more from Tax Cut than large firms. Based on the statistic from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, small capitals companies have the higher effective corporate tax rate of about 31.4% compared to large capitals companies which have 27.7% effective corporate tax rate. It is mainly due to large caps companies usually has higher leverage which helps them get benefits from tax shield. Less debt level also helps small caps companies influence less from increasing cost of debt which leads to raising rate.

Raising interest rate affect most sectors negatively. Telecommunication companies have the highest debt level compared to other sectors, raising interest rate will increase the cost of debt. In addition, telecommunication firms usually have higher dividends which attracted investors in the low-rate environment, raising interest rate might lead telecommunication companies to lose some investors. We think the side effects of raising interest rate will offset the benefit from the tax cut in Telecommunication. Raising interest rate also decreased the loans and mortgages demand, which affect financial companies adversely. There are more sectors are hard to estimate the illustration from tax cuts like information technology, and healthcare sector.

Effects on Bond Market

Take one of the most popular corporate bond JP Morgan as an example. Statements from the Market Bulletin of JP Morgan asset management shows that: In the short-term, a fast growth U.S. economy and steady increase interest rates suggest stock market would have better performance than bonds. Moreover, small companies should benefit more than large companies regards the high-tax sectors like banks, telecoms, and consumer discretionary stocks. In the long-term, productivity growth getting temperate, given the impact of a retiring baby-boom generation in limiting labor force growth, real GDP growth should slow to 2% in 2019 and beyond, leading to higher fiscal deficits.

On December of 2017, President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the price of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Fund A(CBRAX) dropped from $10.190 to $9.890, which is a 3% loss. It is a huge drop due to CBRAX is a relatively stable fund which is highly diversified in 10 sectors and has an average BBB credit rating. However, this fund has an average duration of 7.45 year which means this fund is more sensitive than other stocks or short-term bond funds. The Federal Reserve raising interest rates leads that huge fall of fund's price, and the fund's price continues falling to $9.74 on Feb 5 after the Federal Reserve announced that rate will keep stable. This falling implied that investors expected to raise rates in the future and required a higher return. One factor is Tax Cut and Job Act boost the consumer and business spending and push real GDP growth to more than 3% in 2018 with lower employment, higher wages and higher inflation. It makes investors believe that the rates will continue to raise than Federal Reserve expected. Not only JPMorgan Corporate Bond Fund A, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index and Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index both experienced a dramatic decrease in December and January. Compared to these funds, the US corporate bond with high yield (junk bond) index and S&P 500 both increased in December and January, it convinced that investors require a higher rate of return on the other side.

Conclusion

Expectation reveals some uncertainties over the tax cut. It depends on how confidences are consumer and market. If a consumer is not confidence in the market, the reduction of a tax cut will not lead to spending increase because people prefer to save the extra income to a bank as the deposit. It depends on how other factors performance in the economy. Even tax cut benefits for increase disposable income, we may still see increasing unemployment and falling house price. The tax cut may not help during a recession because aggregate demand will continue to decrease. It depends on government spending and borrowing. If government tax cut but also reduce government spending, the effect on aggregate demand will be offset and will be no inflationary effect. If tax cut and increasing government borrowing, it should lead to aggregate demand increase. In conclusion, a tax cut will have the inflationary influence on economy and market, but the actual effect depends on many variables.

Reference:

Challenges on Inflation Policy, Tax Cut Loom as Powell Era Begins at Fed

Subscribe to read

Bloomberg

https://am.jpmorgan.com/uk/institutional/library/market-bulletin-US-tax-reform-Dec-17

https://am.jpmorgan.com/gi/getdoc/1383515056517

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Fund - A - J.P. Morgan Asset Management

LBUSTRUU Quote - Bloomberg Barclays US Agg Total Return Value Unhedged USD Index

Full Details and Analysis: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act - Tax Foundation

Subscribe to read

The effect of tax cuts - Economics Help