Play Safe In Mutual Fund Investments Through TATA Equity P/E Fund

Hence, this article has been designed in a way to help you out with your investment plan by giving all information on top multi-cap fund, Tata Equity P/E Fund.

In today’s world, mutual funds have become the most preferred choice for investors, mainly due to their ability to reap great returns for their clients than what the traditional mode of investments normally fetch. Since mutual funds options are available across various categories, viz. large cap, mid cap and small cap funds, there’s always a notion of confusion regarding which category to choose. Hence, to pop this bubble of confusion and provide the benefits of all the investment categories, multi cap funds were created under which, TATA Equity P/E Fund is regarded as one of the best multi cap mutual funds to invest in India. Now, there might be several questions rattling your mind, such as what are multicaps? How are they a good investment option? And why should you choose to invest in TATA P/E Fund? Well, worry not! Today is your lucky day as you have arrived on the right webpage that contains the answers to all those questions playing with your brain.

What are Multi Cap Mutual Funds?

Mutual fund investments are broadly categorised into large cap, small cap, mid cap and sectoral funds. Each of these categories has its own pros and cons, like large caps provide great security to the portfolio, but fall behind the return-earning capacity of small and mid cap funds. Sectoral Funds can reap spectacular returns if the particular sector in which the money is applied is performing well. Hence, to combine the individual powers of these funds and create a single all-rounder fund, Multi Cap Funds were introduced in the market. The investment philosophy of these funds involves investing in the stocks of companies present across different market capitalisation, in a proportion which is capable of driving the portfolio in the direction of meeting end objective.

Peer Comparison of Multi Cap Funds

The following chart is a careful analysis of the past returns reaped by different category of equity mutual funds, which will help you understand the position of multi cap funds: -

It is quite easy to figure out from the above chart that the multi cap funds have yielded phenomenal returns in the past 5 years. The interesting thing to note is that these funds have earned decently well, giving a much better protection than small and mid cap funds.

Resuming the Discussion on TATA Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan

TATA Equity P/E Fund (G) is the synonym for wealth building in the world of mutual funds. Rated 4-Star in the multi cap category by CRISIL, this fund is considered as the best deal for an investor desiring to add a multicap fund to his investment cart.

In order to know whether a fund suits you or not, it is of prime importance to stay informed about its basic details, including the performance that it has showcased in the recent past. Hence, given below is a step by step narration of all the significant details that you ought to know about TATA Equity P/E Fund (Growth): -