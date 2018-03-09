Take Your Life To The Fast Lane By Investing In HDFC Mutual Fund

In today’s rapidly developing world, making mutual fund investments has no more remained the game of only the big shots. Due to a large number of schemes being already available and more being added every year, there is a remarkable response of the audience towards making investments as they get what they desire. However, together with the rise in the number of investment options, the problem to choose the best option has also grown strong. But, one can always play safe in this confusion by sticking to the schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund, as this fund house is a household name in India owing to its gigantic client base and a plethora of investment options readily available to serve the diverse client community.

Though it’s not a common phenomenon to witness poor performance of mutual funds, however, one should not forget that they work in a dynamic market, which is quite unanticipated and cannot be judged with certainty. Hence, in order to be sure about your investment’s performance and stability, it is quite essential to park the money in those funds which have made quite a reputation in the market and are looked upon with high expectations by the market gurus and experts. HDFC MF has always surprised the investors by bringing new and improved versions of investment products that can handle even the roughest winds with ease, and reciprocate with phenomenal returns. Today, you’ll learn a lot about this beloved asset management company which will surely change your perspective about mutual fund investments. So, sit back, relax and enjoy this 5 minute read!

HDFC Mutual Fund - The Generic Facts

HDFC Mutual Funds was incorporated on the brink of the year 1999, and was then approved by SEBI to carry out the operations of an asset management company, with effect from 3rd July, 2000. Apart from providing solid financial management services, it is also engaged in portfolio management services, non-binding investment advisory and other services which do not have any conflict with the asset management. HDFC Trustee Company Ltd., a company registered under the Companies Act, 1956, and a wholly owned subsidiary of HDFC, is the trustee of HDFC Mutual Funds in India. As of 31st December, 2018, the assets managed by this fund house were worth Rs. 2,89,167.79 crore, which is approximately equal to the combined corpus held by smaller AMCs.

The Products Offered

People have different likes and dislikes, and even differ in their behaviour towards their worldly possessions. As far as mutual fund investments are concerned, some people prefer aggressive funds which are quite capable of yielding high returns, but at the same time are much more riskier than other options. On the other hand, there are some people who are extremely risk averse, while some who would do just fine with a modest inclusion of risk factor in their portfolio. Hence, to cater to the needs of such a mixed group of investors, it is imperative to have a horde of schemes sufficient enough to fulfil this wide demand. Hence, there is a large variety of schemes of HDFC Mutual Funds to invest in India, that are ready to serve any and all types of investors. Let’s have a look at the types of schemes offered: -

Equity : These funds are best suited for those who are looking forward to accelerate their capital appreciation process both in long and short-term period, and are ready to bear high risk for this. These funds fulfil the needful by investing the corpus in a diversified portfolio of equity and related instruments.

: These funds are best suited for those who are looking forward to accelerate their capital appreciation process both in long and short-term period, and are ready to bear high risk for this. These funds fulfil the needful by investing the corpus in a diversified portfolio of equity and related instruments. Debt : This category is preferred by those having a conservative approach towards their investments, and are desirous of steady income. Since the rate of return (or interest) in these funds is prefixed, they are also known as Fixed Income Mutual Funds.

: This category is preferred by those having a conservative approach towards their investments, and are desirous of steady income. Since the rate of return (or interest) in these funds is prefixed, they are also known as Fixed Income Mutual Funds. Liquid Funds: Famously known by their nom de plume “Smart Savings Account”, these funds are a rewarding substitute of the conventional methods of investing, viz. Savings Bank Accounts, Post Office Deposits and Fixed Deposits, as they reap better returns than their old competitors.

To build a fruitful investment portfolio, it is very important to have the knowledge of those schemes that are known in the market for their performances and consistency. The schemes offered by HDFC Mutual Fund fall within the category of rewarding avenues with the help of which, one can surely reap gold.