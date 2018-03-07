Market Wrap 3-6-2018 Tariffs? North Korea? Gary Cohn. All On Low Volume!

https://youtu.be/SmnpT3y-_u0 Tuesday was a very volatile session and we had erratic price action. For the day the bulls eventually won out. While it was a positive day, again volume was light. Not one index of the 4 was up on above-average volume. Advancers led decliners by 11-to-5 on the NYSE and by 19-to-10 on the Nasdaq. Wall Street's first headline that fueled early premarket gains of 0.4% to 0.5% was news of a summit next month between South Korea and North Korea. South Korea said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was open to talks with the U.S. about denuclearization of the north. But gains faded after reports resurfaced at the White House that President Trump's top economic advisor, Gary Cohn, might resign due to proposed steel and aluminum tariffs. The European Union early Tuesday threatened retaliatory tariffs on range of U.S. goods, including consumer, agricultural and steel products. Technically, The Nasdaq looks the healthiest. Nasdaq volume came in higher (by a hair) than Monday, but still counting as an accumulation day for the composite. On the Nasdaq composite was are well above the 50DMA, but as I have been repeating for some time, volume is well below average and only a hair above yesterday’s volume. The good news is, stocks are showing a willingness to rally(again on LOW volume) broadly amid a lot of uncertainty over U.S. trade policy (possible tariffs); the ongoing Nafta talks among the U.S., Canada and Mexico; and how to deal with North Korea's nuclear ambitions. The day's top industry groups included chip equipment, data storage, metal ores, gold mining, coal, movies, RV makers and homebuilders, all gaining 2% or more.