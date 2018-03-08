Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Cigna Offers To Purchase Express Scripts For $67 Billion

|Includes: AET, CI, CVS, Express Scripts, Inc. (ESRX), VHT

Summary

Lowering the Price of Prescription Drugs!

Cash & Stock Deal.

31% Premium.

A report from Business Insider this morning reads that Cigna announced its plan to purchase all shares of Express Scripts in a deal valued at about $67 billion, which includes Cigna’s assumption of $15 billion of Express Scripts’ debt.

Cigna is offering a cash of $48.75 and .2434 shares in the combined company.  This represents a 31% premium from Wednesdays closing price.  The per share value of the deal is about $96.03 per share of ESRX

With the acquisition, Cigna could have more oversight into who's paying for prescriptions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.