Cigna Offers To Purchase Express Scripts For $67 Billion

A report from Business Insider this morning reads that Cigna announced its plan to purchase all shares of Express Scripts in a deal valued at about $67 billion, which includes Cigna’s assumption of $15 billion of Express Scripts’ debt.

Cigna is offering a cash of $48.75 and .2434 shares in the combined company. This represents a 31% premium from Wednesdays closing price. The per share value of the deal is about $96.03 per share of ESRX.

With the acquisition, Cigna could have more oversight into who's paying for prescriptions.