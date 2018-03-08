Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Long MTY Food Group .Inc

|Includes: MTY Food Group, Inc. (MTYFF)

Summary

MTY is a company that franchises and operates quick-service restaurants mainly in US and Canada.

Manager Stanley Ma (70 years old, 23% holding) is effective at optimizing locations, minimizing cost and maximizing revenues.

Strong revenue growth (yearly compounded ROE ~20% past 5 years) and creation of value through their acquisitions.

Overview

MTY is a company that franchises and operates quick-service restaurants mainly in US and Canada. This company has shown compounded revenue growth and FCF generation since its foundation in 1979 by Stanley Ma (CEO). It is largely attributed to Stanley Ma’s rational capital allocation in banners and strategic restaurant locations. Most of their revenue comes from franchises (98.5%) and operated (1.5%) by MTY.

Industry

Competition is plentiful not only for brand recognition in quick-restaurants but also the geographic locations for the restaurants. It takes experience and a sharp eye to outwit the competition which has proven to be Stanley Ma’s case.

The commercial foodservice sales have grown at 5% in the past years and has proven to have inelastic demand with positive growth through the multiple crisis in the past 25 years

There are around 95,000 commercial food services of which 56% are independent brands. The remainder 44% are chain restaurants that also hold 70% of the traffic and 68% of dollars spent in a restaurant.

Needless to say, that quick-restaurants offering diverse cuisines is a large highly competitive market with little macro-economic risks except for food scandals.

MTY has managed to acquire ~15% of market share in the quick-restaurant business through proficient and rational capital allocation in certain brands and select locations.

Thesis / Summary

MTY has value:

  1. Manager Stanley Ma (70 years old) is effective at optimizing locations, minimizing cost and maximizing revenues.
  2. Strong revenue growth (yearly compounded ROE ~20% past 5 years) and creation of value through their acquisitions

Risks involved:

  1. CEO and founder Stanley Ma (23% of MTY) is old and may retire, uncertain future management.
  2. Market price of stock is currently fair, low margin of safety. PE = 21.93
  3. Negative NWC from acquisitions which could become a liquidity problem.

Business Analysis & Valuation

MTY is a mid-size competitor in the restaurant group business, ~15% of market share in Canada and ~1% in the US. They have consistently have grown their banner repertoire with an average of 3 acquisitions per year with the locations that come with it. Although the number of stores is increasing through acquisitions, MTY closes more stores than it opens while still growing revenue. Showcasing the lack of attachment bias, the manager doesn’t hold one to deadweight stores and strives for profit per store.

As a result of franchise optimization and the continuous acquisitions, MTY has been able to grow their revenue at an average of 31.4% per year since 2011.

Year

Closed

Opened

Store Total

Store Growth

System Wide Sales

Sales Growth

2017

N/A

N/A

5,469

-3.7%

2.3 B

55%

2016

301

182

5681

107%

1.48 B

38%

2015

258

120

2738

1.07 B

The DCF model assumes 30% tax rate (US&CAN), 30% growth rate for CAPEX and change in NWC (acquisitions), and other growth rates are averages from past 4 years.

(1000s)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Forever

Avg. Growth

EBIT

77783

96551

119846

148762

184655

24%

Tax rate

30%

30%

30%

30%

30%

30%

Taxed EBIT

54448

67585

83892

104133

129258

Plus: D&A

34387

51633

77526

116405

174783

50%

Less: CAPEX

30523

39680

51583

67058

87176

30%

Less: change NWC

13035

16946

22029

28638

37230

30%

FCF

45278

62593

87806

124842

179635

Growth

36%

38%

40%

42%

44%

5%

DCF (K=12%)

40427

49899

62498

79340

101930

1456142

NPV

1790235

Current market capitalization at $1.09B with a PE = 21.93, our estimates suggest that there will be substantial upside but they are based on estimates. Although MTY is around industry average at 21.98 PE, they present larger growth rates that will persist.

MTY is undervalued due to the fact that their business fundamental reports are varied and unpredictable due to the nature of their capital-intensive acquisitions of banners. Furthermore, their NWC is negative which may signal liquidity problems, however, their net debt to EBITDA stands at 1.9 which is lower than industry average 3.5. MTY took a large amount of debt due to the purchase of Kahala worth $384M, largest transaction to date. Furthermore, most purchase are still done with majority cash illustrating their self-capitalization abilities.

Transactions

Year

Price paid (M)

Cash

La Diperie

2017

0.9

88%

Houston + Industria

2017

16.8

76%

Gourmet Burger Bistro

2017

8.2

87%

Steak Frite St Paul + Giorgi

2017

0.4

75%

Conclusion:

MTY has a splendid track record of structural and operational efficiency as well as a series of value-creating acquisitions which can be attributed to Stanley Ma, founder and CEO. Mr. Ma shows integrity and aptitudes of a great manager with his 23% of the company that he has rarely shaved and a modest compensation of $385K per year with minimal amounts of stock bonus. The quick restaurant business continues to grow with the diversification of cultures and the demand for choice in cuisine. MTY promises a high revenue growth and sits at the optimal size for growth. Not too small as to have difficulty funding their projects and not too big as to saturate the market. In such a competitive sector where differentiation is hard unless you have billions of dollars for marketing, MTY has managed to capitalize on their rational decision making and a sharp eye for profitable locations for their restaurant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.