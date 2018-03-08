Long MTY Food Group .Inc

MTY is a company that franchises and operates quick-service restaurants mainly in US and Canada.

Overview

MTY is a company that franchises and operates quick-service restaurants mainly in US and Canada. This company has shown compounded revenue growth and FCF generation since its foundation in 1979 by Stanley Ma (CEO). It is largely attributed to Stanley Ma’s rational capital allocation in banners and strategic restaurant locations. Most of their revenue comes from franchises (98.5%) and operated (1.5%) by MTY.

Industry

Competition is plentiful not only for brand recognition in quick-restaurants but also the geographic locations for the restaurants. It takes experience and a sharp eye to outwit the competition which has proven to be Stanley Ma’s case.

The commercial foodservice sales have grown at 5% in the past years and has proven to have inelastic demand with positive growth through the multiple crisis in the past 25 years

There are around 95,000 commercial food services of which 56% are independent brands. The remainder 44% are chain restaurants that also hold 70% of the traffic and 68% of dollars spent in a restaurant.

Needless to say, that quick-restaurants offering diverse cuisines is a large highly competitive market with little macro-economic risks except for food scandals.

MTY has managed to acquire ~15% of market share in the quick-restaurant business through proficient and rational capital allocation in certain brands and select locations.

Thesis / Summary

MTY has value:

Manager Stanley Ma (70 years old) is effective at optimizing locations, minimizing cost and maximizing revenues. Strong revenue growth (yearly compounded ROE ~20% past 5 years) and creation of value through their acquisitions

Risks involved:

CEO and founder Stanley Ma (23% of MTY) is old and may retire, uncertain future management. Market price of stock is currently fair, low margin of safety. PE = 21.93 Negative NWC from acquisitions which could become a liquidity problem.

Business Analysis & Valuation

MTY is a mid-size competitor in the restaurant group business, ~15% of market share in Canada and ~1% in the US. They have consistently have grown their banner repertoire with an average of 3 acquisitions per year with the locations that come with it. Although the number of stores is increasing through acquisitions, MTY closes more stores than it opens while still growing revenue. Showcasing the lack of attachment bias, the manager doesn’t hold one to deadweight stores and strives for profit per store.

As a result of franchise optimization and the continuous acquisitions, MTY has been able to grow their revenue at an average of 31.4% per year since 2011.

Year Closed Opened Store Total Store Growth System Wide Sales Sales Growth 2017 N/A N/A 5,469 -3.7% 2.3 B 55% 2016 301 182 5681 107% 1.48 B 38% 2015 258 120 2738 1.07 B

The DCF model assumes 30% tax rate (US&CAN), 30% growth rate for CAPEX and change in NWC (acquisitions), and other growth rates are averages from past 4 years.

(1000s) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Forever Avg. Growth EBIT 77783 96551 119846 148762 184655 24% Tax rate 30% 30% 30% 30% 30% 30% Taxed EBIT 54448 67585 83892 104133 129258 Plus: D&A 34387 51633 77526 116405 174783 50% Less: CAPEX 30523 39680 51583 67058 87176 30% Less: change NWC 13035 16946 22029 28638 37230 30% FCF 45278 62593 87806 124842 179635 Growth 36% 38% 40% 42% 44% 5% DCF (K=12%) 40427 49899 62498 79340 101930 1456142 NPV 1790235

Current market capitalization at $1.09B with a PE = 21.93, our estimates suggest that there will be substantial upside but they are based on estimates. Although MTY is around industry average at 21.98 PE, they present larger growth rates that will persist.

MTY is undervalued due to the fact that their business fundamental reports are varied and unpredictable due to the nature of their capital-intensive acquisitions of banners. Furthermore, their NWC is negative which may signal liquidity problems, however, their net debt to EBITDA stands at 1.9 which is lower than industry average 3.5. MTY took a large amount of debt due to the purchase of Kahala worth $384M, largest transaction to date. Furthermore, most purchase are still done with majority cash illustrating their self-capitalization abilities.

Transactions Year Price paid (M) Cash La Diperie 2017 0.9 88% Houston + Industria 2017 16.8 76% Gourmet Burger Bistro 2017 8.2 87% Steak Frite St Paul + Giorgi 2017 0.4 75%

Conclusion:

MTY has a splendid track record of structural and operational efficiency as well as a series of value-creating acquisitions which can be attributed to Stanley Ma, founder and CEO. Mr. Ma shows integrity and aptitudes of a great manager with his 23% of the company that he has rarely shaved and a modest compensation of $385K per year with minimal amounts of stock bonus. The quick restaurant business continues to grow with the diversification of cultures and the demand for choice in cuisine. MTY promises a high revenue growth and sits at the optimal size for growth. Not too small as to have difficulty funding their projects and not too big as to saturate the market. In such a competitive sector where differentiation is hard unless you have billions of dollars for marketing, MTY has managed to capitalize on their rational decision making and a sharp eye for profitable locations for their restaurant.