Blockchain Applications In Financial Markets

Based on the characteristics of Block-chain, more and more applications are created and used in financial market such as cross-border payments, insurance claims, securities transactions.

In the past year, the terms bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain have become buzzwords. Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency and has become a worldwide payment system now. Bitcoin was originally developed by Blockchain technology. We believe that Bitcoin is a great example of an application of Blockchain, and because of the characteristics of Blockchain, more and more applications of Blockchain will occur in the financial market.

Blockchain Technology

A blockchain is a continuously growing list of records, called blocks, which are linked and secured using cryptography. Each block typically contains a cryptographic hash of the previous block, a timestamp and transaction data. By design, a blockchain is inherently resistant to modification of the data. It’s hard to understand the technicalities behind the blockchain in short time but we can explain it simply. Imagine the blockchain is essentially a notebook when the transaction of a commodity, a security or anything starts, people can create a block to record the entire flow of the transaction period in detail and form a chain. Instead of putting this notebook on a server that belongs to a company, institution, or individual, it is actually on the millions of servers on the Internet, so nobody can theoretically remove, tamper with, or destroy the data from the internet.

Characteristics of Blockchain

Compared to other data structures, the biggest differences that blockchain brings us are the decentralized system and the distributed ledger. It can actually be applied to the financial industry. The definition of decentralization similar to the example above. Because all the transaction information is recorded in millions of servers. Any participant can grab the information through their keys. The decentralization system provides many advantages.

At first, blockchain can make every movement of digital currency to be recorded clearly and easy to be investigated. It also protects the privacy of the participants by their private keys. In fact, the significance of blockchain is building a more reliable Internet system and fundamentally solve the fraud and untrusty phenomenon in the market of exchange and transferring of value.

Second, there are many centralized credit intermediaries and information intermediaries in the industrial chain, which slow down system operation efficiency and increase capital transaction costs. Blockchain technology has the power to reduce costs by simplifying processes and reducing unnecessary transaction costs and system costs. This ability can be used in many fields of society and it is more relevant to improving the current finance market.

Third, Blockchain can eliminate risks. Third-party risk concerns trust issues. Asymmetric information is one example. It happens on both sides of the financial market and leads to the failure to establish an effective credit mechanism. Under this technology, people can trade finance products without the intermediation, thus it eliminates counterparty risk. However, under a transparent transaction environment, it’s hard to benefit from fraud activities. The blockchain can also reduce liquidity risk because it provides transparency into sourcing liquidity for assets.

Applications of Blockchain

On the financial investment market, the blockchain ETFs’ performance is doing great as well as its Bitcoin. We used two blockchain ETFs as examples: BLOK and BLCN. These two ETF is started just in on years and it was based on Reality Shares Nasdaq Blockchain Economy Index. These two charts are the weekly price changes of these two ETFs

It all showed the increasing trend at the beginning of weeks, it reflected investors and market’s expectations on the blockchain. But the prices fell at the beginning of 2018, we believe it is affected by the fluctuation of Bitcoin. The fluctuation concerns more about government policy than technology. Generally, if the applications of blockchain can hold its advantage in the financial market, these two ETFs could be great investments for investors.

The characteristics of blockchain technology offer the possibility of a decentralized trust mechanism with the potential to change the financial infrastructure. All types of financial assets, such as equity and bonds can be integrated into the blockchain ledger and becomes the digital asset of the chain. Based on these characteristics more and more financial instructions choose to use the applications that based on Blockchain technology.

The chart below was Blockchain technology usage opportunities among financial institutions worldwide in 2016. It reflected the percentage of application of Blockchain.



One of the applications is cross-board payment. Currently, if someone wants to do financial transaction across the board, under the traditional SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) system, which provides a secure environment for financial transactions, the transfer procedure may need several steps to complete including paper or digital application and additional fees. The money also takes 2 to 4 days to be transferred to the target account. It will take longer if the bank is not in SWIFT. Under the idealized model of blockchain-based settlement technique, a smart contract will be created which encapsulates the obligation to transfer funds between sender and beneficiary and the currency conversion is facilitated by liquidity providers on the ledger. Most of the transaction will be processed in the automatic system. The average speed of payment is about within seconds. SWIFT started developing a blockchain proof of concept(PoC) to determine if distributed ledger technology (Blockchain)can help banks reconcile their Nostro accounts in real time and 22 addition global banks join the SWIFT GPI blockchain PoC on July 2017 including China Construction Bank and JPMorgan Chase Bank. The blockchain tech is revolutionizing the cross-border payments industry

Another application is the smart contracts in the insurance industry and securities market.

In the field of insurance claims, insurance institutions are the core of traditional insurance operations with high management and operating costs. Smart contracts are a set of promises that are defined in the digital form. However, it is limited by the level of assets digitalization and immature implementation. Through the smart contracts, If the claim conditions are triggered, claims will automatically submit and then payment of compensation claims will automatically pay. The insurer will seamlessly have access to historical claims and asset provenance, enabling better identification of suspicious behavior. Blockchain helps insurance institutions reduce processing costs and reduce the probability of fraud claims. In addition, using blockchain technology to digitally manage personal data and simplify information certification will help to disclose the historical situation more clearly.

In current states of Securities clearing and settlement, the participants of the transaction are the investor, broker, dealer, Central Security Depository, Central Counterparty Clearing House, Exchange etc. The first disadvantage of clearing and settlement is the duration between execution and settlement is long. It’s normal to see a settlement of an action occurs in t+3, which limit the return that investors could bring to the market. Second is counterparty risk, there is huge quantity of OTC trades and there is a possibility that a counterparty is unable to settle when due. Third, Central Counterparty Clearing House must account for the possibility that technology or manual errors result in an inaccurate settlement which is the operational risk. The last one is the fee for the intermediaries. Goldman Sachs said in a note:

“Essentially, by enforcing agreement at the time of entry, blockchain could eliminate some of the most common post-trade issues and errors, such as incorrect settlement instructions or incorrect account/order details. Today, these details are confirmed/affirmed by multiple parties (DTCC, custodians, broker/dealer, clients) and multiple times throughout the life cycle of the trade. If blockchain could be fully implemented across these parties, many of these attributes could be included in a smart contract, thus becoming a pre-trade requirement to execute an order rather than a downstream, post-trade check that requires multiple parties to agree”

Blockchain can eliminate the disadvantages and bring the benefits to U.S equities trading of clearing and settlement processes. The Australia Securities Exchange (ASX) is pioneering the attempt to implement blockchain technology in a large-scale market. In 2017, the ASX announced that it would become the first stock exchange in the world to build an infrastructure around blockchain technology. This would replace the existing clearinghouse infrastructure known as CHESS (Clearing House Electronic Subregister System), to create better system reliability, efficiency, and security.

Blockchain, as a consciously growing list of records technologies, can record all transactions in cryptography. It extremely fits the needs of security and convenience of the financial market. The advantages of blockchain technology solve concerns of the financial institution. We believe that more applications of blockchain will be used in the financial market. As Naval Ravikant said, Blockchains will replace networks with markets.

Reference:

《The future of financial infrastructure》，world economy forum，August 2016；

Chart -Blockchain technology usage opportunities among financial institutions worldwide in 2016, web: The Statistics Portal, Blockchain usage by financial institutions 2016 | Statistic

Top 10 Issues Facing Financial Institutions in 2017, web: Schiff, Hardin

Top 10 Issues Facing Financial Institutions in 2017