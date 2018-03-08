Time For Caution In S&P 500

On a long-term basis, SPY reached an overbought condition on 1/19/18. Based on this determination, I sold SPY on 1/22/18 around $280, and pivoted into a conservative portfolio where I bought BSV at $78.81. Since 1/22/18, SPY is down a little over 2% (see below) and BSV is down slightly (not including one dividend I received).

For some historical perspective, I was a little bit shocked on 1/19/18 to see my overbought trigger hit. By my calculations, the S&P 500 has only been this overbought 3 times in the past 25 years (Dec 1999, Jan 2007, and Jan 2018)! Obviously, nobody knows what will happen in the future. But, as I've described above, I've chosen to follow my disciplined wealth management process (that has served me well in the past) and get conservative for most of my investments (I have a separate account where I stay aggressive with a tail hedging option strategy for protection).

What does it mean to get conservative? I chose BSV. However, it could mean 100% cash, or up to 30% in stocks, and the rest in cash or bonds. It depends on your own situation and risk tolerance. AOK is a nice ETF that makes it easy to be 30% stocks and 70% bonds.

Back to BSV, I chose BSV because with the threat of higher interest rates, I like BSV's short duration, low cost, quality and that it is paying an annual dividend of over 2%.

All in all, I understand the bull case very well in terms of low unemployment, increased wages with the tax cuts, and strong corporate profitability. Yes, it is possible that the S&P 500 could climb significantly higher in the short to medium-term. However, as an investor, I have a disciplined process that I follow on when to buy and when to sell. I've described above when I've sold. And, so I will continue to follow my process and now begin analyzing when to re-buy SPY when it reaches the correct oversold condition. I look forward to writing more on Seeking Alpha in the weeks, months and years ahead.