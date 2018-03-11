YY Inc: Analysis Of The Day

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)



YY Inc. is a social platform that engages users in real-time online group activities through voice, video and text on personal computers and mobile devices. The Company's segments include YY IVAS and others, Huya broadcasting, and 100 Education. YY enables users to create and organize groups of varying sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting and e-learning. (source: Reuters)



TECHNICAL ANALYSIS:



YY Daily Chart



FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS:



YY

- The score relative to the fundamental analysis is based on my own algorithm that calculates more than 140 indicators divided into different areas; In this analysis, about 50 of the 140+ indicators will be shown, selected according to the importance and the sector in which the company operates. The analysis refers to the annual (and quarterly) Income statement and Balance sheet of the last 3/5 years.

- The indication "Including: vs. Industry " refers to the comparison between some indicators of the company and the average ones of the industry (for example, the" industry "of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is" internet services "and not" Technology "). (the result is already included in the total score of the single area).

- The indication "n" in the “Annual Growth” graph refers to the year of the last annual Income statement and Balance sheet available.

- The indication "n" in the chart "Quarterly - YoY - Growth" refers to the last quarterly Income statement available.

- The "Quarterly - YoY - Growth" chart shows the trend in revenue, operating income and net income in the last quarter, compared to the same quarter 12 months earlier.

- The numbers inside the charts are in millions.

- The term "TTM" in the chart refers to the Trailing Twelve Months (sum of the last 4 quarters available)

- The two moving averages on the price chart are the Exponential moving average 50 and the Exponential moving average 100, while the moving average on the volume chart is the Simple moving average 20.