Is This Stock Tripping?

Be sure to check out our detailed stock analysis (click here). Priceline.com's (NASDAQ: PCLN) stock continues to defy gravity and stay near the $800 level. Many skeptics have been asking how the stock can be this high with shares having risen 3,000% in the past eight years. The answer is that the company is the best in the online travel space. Priceline has successfully moved from being primarily a "Name Your Price" website to a fully integrated online travel booking destination. With Priceline, you can book flights, hotels, car rentals, vacation packages, and cruise trips.

READ THE REST @ STOCKPUCKER

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.