Evaluating Blockchain

Is Blockchain an over-hyped technology?

Author: Mark Nelson

Overview of What is a Blockchain

A Blockchain is a decentralized electronic ledger maintained and managed through software-controlled collaboration by the Blockchain Network participants. Blockchain Network participants can be independent entities running the software that collaborates with the other network participants to keep the decentralized ledgers in sync, and up-to-date. Each network participant has their own copy of the current ledger. The fundamental value of a Blockchain is there is no centralized authority required to maintain the ledger, and trust is provided by the software which controls the updates to the decentralized and distributed ledgers across the network and guarantees the validity of all updates.

Blockchain is well known because of its role in providing the technology enabling cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. However, Blockchain is not limited to supporting cryptocurrencies, but can be used to track and record the changes in state for any class of assets. For example, it could be used to monitor shipments of fish from Thailand to North America, and track and report on temperature changes impacting the safety of the fish. The potential broader use of Blockchain has a lot to do with the current level of interest it is receiving. Many pundits predict Blockchain to be a more important long-term development than cryptocurrencies.

For simplicity sake we will continue to discuss Blockchain in the context of its use to process transactions, rather than the more generic and inclusive track changes in state. We only do this because it probably is easy for the reader to visualize transactions being recorded in a ledger, than a more hypothetical discussion of changes to state. Additionally, please be aware this paper is an attempt to address a wide swath of considerations around the use of Blockchain, including a fairly comprehensive set of its attributes and issues. The fact is each attribute and issue addressed could support a whitepaper of its own, if not a book. As such, the discussions of attributes and issues are necessarily brief, and may require further study on the part of the reader. The attempt is to lay-out a basis for conducting a risk and benefits analysis around the use of Blockchain for its application in solving a specific problem, and a basis for evaluating alternatives that may exist and be more cost effective, and easier to implement.

How it works

Processing Transactions and building Blocks

Blockchain software will listen for requests to the Blockchain Network. In the case of Digital currencies, the requests are requests to complete a financial transaction. Those requests will be gathered and organized into Blocks by each and every participant in the network. The network participants will compete with each other for permission to validate and construct the next Block. The winner of the competition will assemble and validate the Block and present it to the Network for confirmation. If the Network agrees, usually requiring %51 of the Network to concur, the Block will be added to the Blockchain. Once added, the Block is protected by its Hash, and cannot be modified.

How Blockchain Network participants compete for the right to assemble Blocks varies across Blockchain implementation and is inextricably tied to the governance and funding for the Network. For example, the Bitcoin Blockchain Network competes by having each participant play a computationally intense guessing game that is calculated to take the Network around ten minutes to solve. The winner gets rewarded with Bitcoins, providing an incentive for entities to participate, and a self-funding mechanism for the network, as well as a way to electronically “mint” coins. The Bitcoin method for competition is designed to be supported by a large number of independent and disinterested parties providing their services in return for compensation (Bitcoins). Additionally, it’s competition algorithm is designed to introduce a high-level of chance to promote wide participation, as even a “small player” has a chance to win the competition. It uses what is referred to as a “Proof of Work” method, which has proven to be problematic. Newer methods, such as Proof of State, are gaining currency. However, how this all pays out and matures is still unclear.

The Ripple Payment Network differs from Bitcoin in that it is a centrally controlled network specifically designed to support correspondence banking, allowing for global funds transfers among financial institutions. What are referred to as Validation Nodes in the Network do not compete for the right to Mint the next Block. They cooperate to agree on what transactions to include in the Block, and each process the transaction set individually, and generates a Hash or Digital Digest, which should be identical across successfully validated Blocks. If a super majority is achieved, consensus is reached, and the new Block is added to the Ledger. Unlike Bitcoin, which is funded through a combination of fees and software generated awards of Bitcoins to Network participants, Ripple is funded through fees charged to the financial institutions using the Network. Bitcoin and Ripple are examples of two very different uses and implementations of Blockchain. Many even argue Ripple is not truly a Blockchain implementations due to its centrally controlled nature and structure as a privately-owned business.

Relationship among Blocks and Transactions

The only relationship among transactions in a Block is the order in which they were discovered and validated by the Blockchain Network. The only purpose for organizing the transactions into Blocks is for convenience of the software and the protocols managing the Blockchain. Think of it as a page in a ledger. Once a set of transactions in a Block have been validated by the Blockchain Network, the Block is stacked on the previous validated Block (There potentially can be forks in the Blockchain. However, they are eventually resolved into a serial structure of Blocks). A cryptographic hashing technique is used to link the Blocks and prevent any changes to them. A Hash is a produced by passing the Block data through a mathematical function that provides the Block with a unique identifier. Each Block is “Hashed,” and even the most minor change to the block would produce a very different Hash value, which would invalidate the Blockchain, at least back to the point of the invalidated block. Every Blockchain is linked and points back to the previous Block in the chain through the previous Block’s Hash identifier. The net is Blocks cannot be changed once they are validated and added to the Blockchain.

There are two distinct pathways or linkages through a Blockchain. The Blocks are linked through the previously discussed hashing method to prevent any after-the-fact changes to transactions in the Block. Individual transactions housed in the Blocks are linked to the previous transaction to ensure the most current transaction is legitimate, and, in the case of a financial transaction, the funds are available (Joe wants to send funds to Mary, so the system will check to see if Joe has the funds to transfer by looking for previous transactions where Joe has received adequate funds that have not already been spent). A Blockchain supporting a Deed registration application would do something similar in tracking the changes in property ownership over time and linking them together. The Blockchain links transactions or changes of state to an asset throughout its life cycle, with each transaction or state change linked to the previous one, and so on

The Blockchain data structure and supporting protocols are agnostic to the asset being tracked, and the business rules dictating changes of state. While it was developed specifically to enable cryptocurrencies it can be used to track the state of anything, from tomatoes in a supply chain to the list of owners for a particular automobile. What it tracks, and how it applies business rules to recording changes is totally a function of the application deploying it.

There are complexities in the implementation of Blockchain in support of cryptocurrencies that may or may not be required for other uses. For example, digital currencies have complex protocols to electronically “Minting” money; compensating entities for providing support for the network and creating markets for buying and selling currency. It is difficult to untangle a discussion on Blockchain from its implementation in support of cryptocurrencies, but we will try to do so here.

What is the Blockchain protocol trying to accomplish.

Blockchain arose from a whitepaper authored under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, where it was proposed as the underlying technology for the Bitcoin cryptocurrency. Predating the Satoshi whitepaper were failed efforts by a small group of independent Libertarian-driven technologist advocating the need for a digital currency independent of government. Satoshi’s identity is still not known today, but many speculate the author, or authors, had to come from this group. In any case, what quickly followed was the implementation of Bitcoin in 2009, which was developed in response to what the developers see as problems with Fiat or government issued money:

Fiat money tends to be inflationary as governments print too much of it and erodes its value Lack of privacy - as non-cash transactions are typically recorded by “trusted third parties” and subject to laws instituted to provide government the power to view the transactions, as well as misuse by commercial concerns processing the transactions.

Cryptocurrencies address the above concerns using Blockchain to eliminate the need for a trusted third party and masking the identity of parties executing transactions. Replacing the trusted third party are independent participants enticed to join through ingenious schemes rewarding them with cryptocurrency for their efforts. The independent entities only provide the computing power to run the network, while the Blockchain software ensures the integrity of the decentralized ledgers.

Bitcoin, specifically, implements programmatic controls over the amount of new coins to be issued in attempt to prevent the currency from becoming inflationary. New coins are issued to network participants who are referred to as Miners. The Miners play a computationally intense guessing game to compete for the right to solve the next Block in the chain. The first Miner to guess the right “answer” is given the authority to solve the next Block in the Blockchain. This is referred to as the “Proof of Work” methodology and is an ingenious way to self-fund the currency, at least in its current state. The Proof of Work methodology used by Bitcoin is generally thought to be very inefficient with potential security flaws. Newer currencies are moving to what is referred to as a Proof of Stake methodology. In either case, the methods are designed to:

Reimburse independent parties providing and operating the computers that run the network

Promote broad participation in order to guard against any one party becoming too powerful and possibly defrauding the system

Help guard against what is known as the Double Spend problem where there is an attempt to spend the same currency more than once.

While Blockchain was developed specifically for the implementation of cryptocurrencies, there is wide agreement that it has promise across many different areas, including:

Monitoring Supply Chains Maintaining medical records Maintaining financial records, such as credit history Tracking ownership of various assets, including property deeds Automated execution and recording of a wide variety of contracts

Underlying the excitement over Blockchain technology are its following attributes:

Autonomous Trust: Blockchain eliminates the need for a trusted third party to ensure the validity and integrity of transactions or changes to the decentralized ledger. There is no “central bank,” or bank of any kind required. Trust is achieved through the execution of the Blockchain software, and consensus of the various autonomous network participants that control the addition of new Blocks to the Blockchain. Blocks are not added, and their transactions not committed, until the required level of consensus is reached as governed by the Blockchain protocol. Each participant in the network maintains their own complete copy of the Blockchain and is responsible for keeping it in synch and up-to-date with the other copies in the network. Immutability: Once a Block is added to the Blockchain the transactions in the Block cannot be changed or erased. They are forever recorded in the decentralized ledgers. The one exception is the rare case when multiple Blocks get temporarily added to the Blockchain simultaneously. However, this occurrence is eventually reconciled, with the Blockchain being brought into equilibrium. Flexible Governance: Blockchain can be implemented as a completely open consortium where disinterested parties provide resources to the Blockchain implementation in return for profit. Bitcoin is an example of this, where actors referred to as Miners process transactions and receive Bitcoins in return. Blockchain can also be implemented as a more tightly controlled permission-based network where a governing body exercises tighter restriction on participation. Adaptability: Blockchain is a set of protocols and data structures that can be used by just about any application needing to track something and maintain an immutable record of relevant events or state changes. Transaction Transparency/Participant Anonymity: Blockchain is designed using cryptographic techniques masking the identification of individual parties executing transactions. However, some level of transparency must be provided in order for a transaction to be processed. All Bitcoin transactions are readily visible online to anyone. However, the identity of the participants in the Bitcoin transactions is masked using cryptographic Keys. Smart Contracts: Blockchain can be used to execute multi-party/event-driven contracts utilizing automated business rules, e.g., it could be used to process the transfer of funds upon the execution of a real estate transaction, and agreement by all parties.

What are some of the issues with Blockchain

Blockchain is still in the early stage of development despite its major role in enabling cryptocurrencies. Many of its issues are well known but may get a bit overlooked in the face of the current euphoria. Additionally, the impact of the issues surrounding Blockchain vary depending on its implementation and use, and it is important to address these issues and their risk factors when contemplating the use of the technology. In some cases, they may be inconsequential to your particular use, and there may be work-arounds. In others, they could represent high risk and/or unnecessary costs.

Following are what we see as some of the issues and their ramification:

Resolution of incorrect entries

The Electronic Ledger is immutable, not the overall transactions. The Blockchain protocol provides tremendous resources to ensure the immutability of the transaction once it enters the electronic network but does not take into consideration the entirety of the transaction, which includes activities outside of the controlled network environment. Accidents happen. People lose pass codes. Fraud occurs. By some estimates over %25 of Bitcoin currency is lost, and this does not includes currency that has been stolen. Maintaining the anonymity of users and enforcing transaction immutability without redress is bound to create errors in the overall ecosystem being supported. In our view, it is hard to justify a financial system that has this level of potential dysfunction.

Lack of network control (Permission-less Blockchain environments)

Relying on an organically grown network of independent actors to serve as the backbone for critical transactions is very risky, and problematic:

Coalitions can form and result in unresolved disputes leading to fragmentation (See Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash), Individuals can organize into consortiums and over-power the network, with the potential of committing fraud, driving out “smaller players” and undermining the financial model forming the basis for the Network’s financial viability, Managing performance and transaction latency becomes very complicated, Difficulty maintaining software and business continuity across multiple independent entities with varying degrees of resources and sophistication.

The Fifty-One Percent Problem

An entity obtaining fifty-one percent of a Blockchain Network, whether measured in CPU power, or currency stakes, provides an opening for a bad actor to defraud the network. One consortium of Miners on the Bitcoin Network has already achieved this and was able to hit the magic number of creating six Blocks in a row. Fortunately, they have voluntarily agreed to limit membership in order to alleviate the problem. Various implementations of the Proof of Stake method, including the Casper implementation by Ethereum, are implementing controls to counter-act this, but it is still not clear they will be effective. Additionally, there are certain assumption in the gaming of the various methods that are problematic. Proof of Work assumes the computational resources required to obtain a %51 share are not available to anyone with interest in defrauding the Network. Proof of Stake assumes entities with high-stake investments in the cryptocurrency they support will not have an incentive to defraud the currency. With the many bad actors in the world today, it is easy to game a scenario where one or more of them would put forth the resources and effort to test the assumption.

Inability to meet the promise of replacing a central trusted authority

It is difficult to conceive a network of independent actors (Blockchain Network) achieving the same level of accountability that a centralized established authority can achieve. A decentralized organization structure under the strict control of software rules works well when all is going as planned, but is problematic when things don’t go as planned, or difficult change is required affecting the financial fortunes of critical independent participants.

Inefficient resource utilization

Every participant in the Blockchain Network is essentially doing the same work as other participants in the Network; creating a massive amount of redundancy in large networks, such as Bitcoin where you have over six thousand computers competing with each other to implement a simple function. Additionally, adding more computers to the network simply adds more work as the number of collaborations that occur go up.

Potential High-level of transaction latency and speed

The fastest cryptocurrency is 16 times slower than Visa in the number of transactions it can handle a second. By design, each Bitcoin transaction takes approximately ten minutes, and it is recommended that you wait at least six times that, or sixty minutes, before feeling assured your transaction went through.

Advocates of Bitcoin are already conceding its latency issues make it problematic as a currency and are repositioning Bitcoin as a store of wealth and alternative to gold.

Potential Scalability issues on larger networks

Since each Node in a Blockchain Network is replicating the same work, adding Nodes to the Network does not increase capacity. In fact, in may decrease capacity as more Nodes are involved in achieving consensus. Additionally, as time goes on, the Blockchain can grow exceedingly large and create difficulties. Imaging if the US Dollar were a Blockchain, with every transaction in its history needing to be stored in electronic wallets?

Onus on end users

Most Blockchain implementation put a considerable level of onus on end users to be fairly sophisticated, as well as requiring the dedication of a relatively high level of computer resources. Users of cryptocurrencies need to make informed decisions on how to manage and store their coins, including nuanced decisions on how many private keys they should use, what wallet makes the most sense for them, and how do they ensure the safety of their keys. Additionally, locally installed wallets need to regularly expend computer power interacting with the Network and storing an up-to-date copy of the ledger. Initial installation of a Wallet could take days to be validated by the computer.

Privacy Concerns

Blockchain Networks need to make the transactions visible in order for them to be processed by the decentralized network. While you can hide the parties to transactions, their identities could eventually be identified based on patterns or other technical methods (IP address tracing). This has the potential to be a major issue in supply chain, medical, and contractual applications, where privacy is a major concern. For example, would an investor be able to ascertain information about Apple Computer’s next quarterly reporting by identifying transactions among Apple and its supply chain partners? The fact is in many of these types of applications transaction privacy is a high priority, while the easy ability for privileged parties to identify the actual parties in the transaction necessary.

Ossification

A Blockchain data structure needs to be rigidly defined and may not be able accommodate changes that may be required in the future as requirements change and new opportunities arise.

Risk Assessment and Benefit Analysis

Anyone implementing Blockchain should have the view that is in the innovation phase of its lifecycle. This, despite its wholesale adoption in the cryptocurrency world. There is considerable amount of work being done in the community to address many of its issues; especially as it relates to scalability and methods for obtaining consensus. However, it would be wise to assess the risk factors presented in this paper prior to making a major commitment to the technology.

Assessing the benefits of Blockchain essentially comes down to analyzing the business case for the creation of a central authority, versus the benefits and costs of the decentralized approach enabled through Blockchain. Beyond just a technological evaluation there needs to be a thorough analyzes of governance structure (Permission-less / Permission-based), ability to bootstrap the infrastructure, funding mechanisms, and long-term viability.

Where Blockchain Makes the Most Sense

Blockchain works best in a permission-based environment where trusted partners can develop consensus on updates to a distributed ledger and maintain their own copy of record. Under this scenario trust is a function of the consensus of known parties with agreed upon business rules. An important point here is the parties are not relying on an autonomous network of mercenaries to conduct critical business transactions. There is no central authority, but a manageable group of interested parties that are motivated to work together. An example of this is the Ripple Payment Network, which provides financial institutions with the ability to transfer funds internationally in the currency of their choice using individually created permission-based networks. Ripple has proven to be a disruptive technology shaking up an arcane global payment system in direr need of modernization.

Blockchain also has potential as “cold storage,” archiving or warehousing for critical, long-lived, and low volume information, such as individual medical records or life events. The recent spree of security breaches where critical personal data has been stolen demonstrates the need for improved security around this type of data. The work being done in the area of Keyless Security Infrastructure (KSI) shows a lot of promise.

Investing in Blockchain

At this point in time it is hard to see a good strategy for investing in Blockchain. It is an open standard with very little in the way of an economic moat for early adopters to maintain a competitive advantage. The most promising opportunities are being implemented by private concerns such as the KSI vendors, as well as the previously mentioned Ripple. Those interested may want to look into the recently offered Blockchain ETFs.