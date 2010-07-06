Morning Update

Global stocks are higher on speculation that stock valuations have become attractive is boosting global stocks today after the recent decline in equity prices may have overrun the outlook for company earnings. Analysts are projecting profit for S&P 500 companies will climb 34% in 2010 compared with a 27% projected gain on March 29. Basis resource stocks are leading the rally today in European stocks as rising commodities boosts share prices.
