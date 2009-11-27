Dubai debt overdone

The unwinding of risk in thin markets yesterday following the spotlight on Dubai liabilities is over done. Dubai is too small a financial player (Dubai World has $59B in liabilities) to cause a market turnaround for now.

The story is having an impact, because markets are thin over Thanksgiving, but it doesn’t make any sense that this should serve as a trigger for a real turnaround. We will probably see more downside today.

There are a few important trendline supports, which will probably be tested today, and could be good entry levels for longs: 1063 in the S&P500 Future, 5500 in DAX, 1.4813 in EURUSD, 1166 in Gold (already tested).