CRCM And TZOO: Buying At Troubled Valuations Is A Great Entry Strategy

The recent market correction took the wind out of stock market sails, probably leaving several investors high and dry. However, it was also an event that has created opportunities to buy stocks at promising entry levels. This includes beaten down stocks of several online players such as Care.com Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) and Travelzoo Inc. (NASDAQ: TZOO) which may be a contrarian way of beating broader markets.

Massachusetts-based Care.com brings caregivers and families seeking child care, senior care and special needs care to a common platform. Its services also include non-medical family care needs such as pet care, tutoring and housekeeping. Characteristic to online players, Care.com has a rapidly growing top-line contrasted by swelling losses. Unlike many other players, however, the company's stock trades at a 52-week low level.

In the latest quarter, the company reported a 44 percent increase in the number of users on its website to 11.8 million. This is also reflected through the 35 percent increase in second quarter revenues to $25.8 million. The market was, however, not impressed as losses grew to $9.9 million, up from $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2013. The market is simply putting a high discounting factor to the rapidly growing customer base which can be monetized in future. In July, Care.com acquired Citrus Lane - a subscription based commerce platform for moms. It helps to know that analysts at Needham have a positive view of the possibilities and have put a target of $11 per share, compared to the current market price of $8.2 per share.

Travelzoo is another company with a frustrated lot of investors as the stock trades with more than 30 percent loss so far in the year, while benchmark indices returned impressive returns. The company operates a portfolio of websites focused on publishing travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

Unlike Care.com, Travelzoo has faced pressure on revenue growth as it competes with Priceline Group (NASDAQ: PCLN) and Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE). While top-line pressure is translating into slimmer profits, a resurging domestic economy is a silver lining for the company. There are positives within the company as well, including a debt-free balance sheet and a subscriber base of 27 million users at the latest count. Travelzoo may not be a worthy competitor to its larger peers, but it can be a great takeover target, especially at current troubled valuations. The huge subscriber base of Travelzoo is something competitors would be interested in tapping.