Short Sellers May Be In For A Squeeze Surprise With HERO And NES

Very high short interest is often taken as an indicator of the market's confidence that the stock will come crashing down. This is also a sign of companies' fundamentals changing for worse. However, when this is not the case, short-sellers run for refuge, leading to massive rallies in battered stocks. Hercules Offshore Inc. (NASDAQ: HERO) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NES) are currently under tremendous pressure with high short ratios, but can surprise on the upside.

Texas-based Hercules Offshore offers shallow-water drilling and marine services to explorers and producers globally. The decline in global oil prices is likely to take a toll on Hercules as well, but the stock's massive decline of 74 percent so far this year is perplexing as its financial performance has been pretty good. Its top-line grew 14.9 percent in the latest quarter to $243 million while net income stood at $6.6 million, marking a huge improvement from a loss of $27.4 million in the same period last year. It is yet unclear how the eventual turn of events will impact future earnings of drillers like Hercules Offshore.

Among the negatives, Hercules has an older fleet of rigs which limit applications and future earning capabilities. As such, it may not be prudent to be led by the otherwise mouthwatering forward price earnings ratio of 6.1, but it is not a bad idea to look at the humongous 70 percent discount to book value. This discount is huge and unwarranted as its debt equity ratio of 1.4 isn't excessive.

With all the shale boom in the U.S. comes opportunity for cleaners such as Nuverra Environmental Solutions, which offers environmental solutions to its industrial clients. The company registered strong sales growth till last year and was looking all set to make a sustainable business for its engineering services. However, the stock has tanked 41 percent over the last month and the market is still bearish as the short ratio of 16.5 indicates. This bearishness is not without a reason as its fortunes have taken a nosedive.

In the latest quarter, it reported a wider loss of $23.3 million as revenues dropped 6 percent to $126.9 million. However, the performance has not been so bad as to thrash the stock to 65 percent below the book value. There is a clear mismatch between traders' understanding and analysts' expectations on this stock. To counter the bearishness, analysts at Stifel (NYSE: SF) have put a "Buy" recommendation on the stock with a target of $20 per share, more than double from current level of $8.4 per share.

Apparently, trading in these stocks comes with a high degree of risk and should be done with strict stop losses. These are less risky and can be more rewarding when held over a longer term.