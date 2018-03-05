TG Therapeutics: Important Catalyst Coming Up In Q2

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) has been one of our stronger performers over the last 12 months. The stock was added to our Growth Stock Forum model portfolio in early 2017 and is up 223% as of this writing. The positive GENUINE phase 3 results along with the positive ublituximab phase 2 results in MS and its advancement into a phase 3 trial have contributed to the strong performance. There is still some uncertainty regarding the approvability of the ublituximab/ibrutinib combo (the GENUINE trial), but the company claims to have a case for accelerated approval and maybe even for full approval. The details are discussed in a recent and detailed article on TG in the Growth Stock Forum.

I also discussed the potential value creation scenarios based on the upcoming data readouts. The most important data readout with the highest potential value creation is in Q2 when the company expects to report top-line results from the UNITY-CLL trial. The trial should show whether TG’s U2 combo (ublituximab+umbralisib) is better than a combination of Gazyva and chlorambucil in treatment naïve and relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients.

I added the stock back to our buy list back in mid-October when the stock was trading around $9.

