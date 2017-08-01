Revisiting The Investment Case On A ~$6.50 Biotech Concern

“Freedom lies in being bold.” - Robert Frost

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) has been in the news recently. I have not owned it in quite some time, but have gotten a couple of questions on it from followers over the past week or so. Given this, in this post we will revisit this small cap biotech concern.

Company Overview:

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals is a Boston based clinical concern focused on developing various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company came public in the first half of 2013 at approximately $8.00 a share. The shares touched $50 in mid-2015 before imploding. The stock currently trades at ~$6.50 a share and sports a market cap of around $250 million.

Pipeline:

The company has a couple of Phase 1 candidates (TP-271 and TP -6076) in development. The FDA has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product {QIDP} and Fast Track designations for TP-271 for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Eravacycline:

This is currently the company's main asset and driver of its near and medium term value. This compound is a novel, fully-synthetic tetracycline antibiotic. It is being developed as a broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of life-threatening infections, including those caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria.

The FDA has granted QIDP and Fast Track designations for eravacycline for both the treatment of both complicated intra-abdominal infections and complicated urinary tract infections. Eravacylcine is currently enrolling in a Phase 3 study called IGNITE 3(Investigating Gram-negative Infections Treated with Eravacycline) for complicated urinary tract infections and enrollment in a Phase III study (IGNITE4) has been completed for intra-abdominal infections.

Top line results from the IGNITE4 just recently hit. The company plans to submit a NDA for Eravacycline in the first quarter of 2018.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended the first quarter with just over $125 million in cash on the balance sheet. It raised another $60 million in late July via a secondary offering. The combined proceeds should be enough to fund all operations and trial development well into 2019.

The stock is somewhat of battleground stock among analysts at the moment. Needham issued a Hold rating on TTPH last week. It analyst noted the recent IGNITE4 results showed "statistical non-inferiority to comparator meropenem" but still has concerns about the commercialization of Eravacycline.

Other analysts are more positive on Tetraphase's prospects. The same day Needham came out with their commentary on the stock, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares from Hold to Buy. Also the same day, BMO Capital reiterated their Buy rating and $13 price target on the shares. H.C. Wainwright initiated the stock as a Buy with a $15 price target three weeks ago.

Outlook:

Tetraphase does not have the 'shots on goal' I would like to see in a small Tier4 stock before taking an initial stake within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. Tetraphase is also in a sector that has its shares of blow ups (See Cempra). In addition, disappointing Ignite2 results cratered the stock in the summer of 2015.

However, the company is well-funded after its secondary offering and its CEO is on record as saying Eravacycline could see up to $700 million annually in peak sales if approved. Even if revenues come in eventually at a third of that mark, the stock is significantly undervalued. Other SA contributors also have more positive views on Tetraphase's prospects.

This feels more of watch item play where I may take a small stake and await further developments. A Buy-Write strategy of buying the shares at ~$6.50 and selling the February 2018 $7.50 calls in the $1.10 to $1.30 range also seems like a logical strategy as well.

