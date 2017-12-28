Does This Small Medical Device Stock Have A 'Pulse'?

Beware of a client who's suing on principle and paying by the hour. He rarely gets his money's worth.” ― Pete Morin, Diary of a Small Fish

Today we look at a small and somewhat controversial medical device maker. A few real-time followers have had recent questions on the name which recently crossed the 18 month mark as a public company.

Company Overview:

Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) is a San Franscisco based medical technology company. The firm is developing a therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its states that NPS "is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications". The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc.. The company changed its name to Pulse Biosciences at the end of 2015. Pulse came public just over a year and a half ago and it has been good, if volatile ride for shareholders to this point. The company sports a market capitalization of approximately and trades near $25.00 a share.



Pipeline:

According to the company's website:

The Nano-Pulse Stimulation pulses are applied directly to tissue, creating a transient opening of small pores in cell and organelle membranes. We have found that by controlling this disruption of the cellular organelles, we can direct the cellular response quite specifically. For the treatment of cancer we believe that we can trigger a signaling cascade within the tumor cells that ends in immunogenic apoptosis. Immunogenic apoptosis is a process in which cells are induced to die in a natural way, initiating their own programmed cell death, engaging the immune system to clear damaged, diseased, or aged cells and enrolling cytotoxic T cells to recognize and eliminate cells of the same tumor type."

In September of this year Pulse announced that it has withdrawn application for the PulseTx System. This was due to the FDA's request for additional data that it could not provide within the 90-day review period. The company stated in their third quarter conference call it plans to refile this application in the first quarter of next year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Despite the fairly large market cap of the company, I can find no analyst commentary on this name in TipRanks. The company did raised some $30 million via a private placement in late September. The company ended the quarter with some $42 million and has burned through under $10 million in the first three quarters of 2017. Insiders have been fairly heavy buyers of the shares this year, with two insiders buying another over $500,000 of shares in December alone.

Verdict:

Medical devices are not my 'sweet spot' in this space. In addition, Kerrisdale Capital Management put out a very bearish and granular article on Pulse in May of this year. The most damning part of Kerrisdale's thesis is they state there is a "near-identical device that has been FDA-approved for more than 10 years generates paltry revenue". Kerrisdale is not the only SA contributor that is negative on the stock in recent months.

Kerrisdale has an over seven percent position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS). This is core holding in both The Insiders Forum and The Biotech Forum model portfolios. The shares have more than doubled in recent months after the FDA approval of its primary drug candidate GOCOVRI.

The stock has rose over 250% in 2017, but other other than insider buying I am having a hard time finding anything that merits that sort of rise. Therefore I am passing on making any sort of recommendation on the shares at this time.

