An investor knows that a small biotech stock has the 'Big Mo' when the company announces a secondary offering and the stock goes up! That does not happen very often and when it does points to positive investor enthusiasm for the shares.

Such is the case for Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) which announced a secondary offering after the bell yesterday. The stock is up nearly three percent in early trading today despite the downward tilt of the market. This name was put in the model Busted IPO Forum model portfolio in early December. We profiled it three weeks later for the SeekingAlpha community from that sister service.

The stock has skyrocketed over 120% in that short time frame. Given the reaction in the market to its new funding raise, that rally may not yet be over. Given, this we take a new look at this name incorporating recent events and analyst commentary.

Company Overview:

Adverum is a California based early clinical-stage gene therapy concern focused on rare and ocular diseases. The stock has recently surged over $7.00 a share and a $300 market capitalization despite announcing a raise of some ~$60 million on Wednesday.

Pipeline Progress:

The company develops drug candidates leveraging the AAV vector. This is a non-pathogenic virus that doesn't replicate once inside the host cell, preventing the spread of expression to unwanted tissues. Drugs produced in this way have been tested on humans in over a hundred studies and offers a highly efficient transfer of DNA, resulting in long durations of expression, albeit not always at therapeutic levels.

As can be seen here, Adverum's pipeline is early stage for the most part. The most advanced compound in the company's arsenal is ADVM-043 which is targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (A1AT) Deficiency in an ongoing Phase I/II study. This affliction isa genetic disorder that causes defective production of A1AT, leading to decreased A1AT activity in the blood and lungs, and deposition of excessive abnormal A1AT protein in liver cells. This can lead to liver or lung disease. A1AT occurs affects about 1 in 2,500 people of Europeans descent and 1 out of 5,000 of Asian descent. Dosing began late in 2017 and preliminary data from the trial should be out in the second half of this year. The company's other compounds are in pre-clinical and research phases. Adverum should file an IND for ADVM - 053 to treat hereditary angioedema in second half of this year as well.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Despite an early stage pipeline, we continue to have have high hope for the company's prospects, technology and longer term pipeline. There is little in way of analyst activity on ADVM. Chardan Capital did reiterate a Hold rating on Adverum earlier this week. It should be noted that the analyst firm did raise its price target on ADVM to $8 from $3.50 despite the neutral rating. Its analyst had this to say about Adverum

We are increasing the price target of Adverum Biotechnologies, from $3.50 to $8, based on Adverum’s transition to a clinical- stage company. On 28 December 2017, Adverum announced it has dosed the first patient in the open-label, multicenter, dose-escalation ADVANCE phase I/II clinical trial (NCT02168686) of AAV-based gene therapy candidate, ADVM-043, in alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency. ADVANCE will include up to 20 patients (4 cohorts, up to 5 patients each) with a primary endpoint of safety and tolerability. A1AT deficiency is a relatively common (100,000 patients in the US) orphan disease resulting from very low levels of A1AT protein, which leads a greater risk of developing emphysema, COPD, asthma, and cirrhosis. ADVM-043 is a one-time treatment that delivers the human A1AT gene (hA1AT), via intravenous (IV) or intrapleural (NYSE:IP) administration.

The company already had three year development runway with over $180 million in cash on its balance sheet at the end of the third quarter. Adverum had no immediate need for additional funds. It might be viewed as prudent to take advantage of the stock's recent rally to provide another year of cash runway. This evidently is how investors are viewing this raise given the stock is up in a big down day.

Verdict:

We continue to like the long term risk/reward profile of Adverum. It is a long way off from commercialization but has taken all potential funding issues off the table for the foreseeable future. With preliminary Phase II trial results and a new IND on the horizon for the second half of 2018, the company has some potential milestones upcoming as well which may continue to buoy the stock.

