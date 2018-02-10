Biotech Forum: What To Know For Monday

Always behave like a duck- keep calm and unruffled on the surface, but paddle like the devil underneath.” ― Jacob M. Braude

At the beginning of 2018 we put together a 15-minute video (See below) on the reasons why M&A would boom in the New Year. With almost $30 billion in deals across the industry announced already that seems like a solid call. We will be putting out a new video concentrating on possible acquisitions in the red hot oncology space that will come out in mid-February. To register to get that video when published or to download our previous reports, click here.

“Impatience can teach us the lessons of patience better” ― Ernest Agyemang Yeboah

Investors got treated like 'rented mules' this week as the markets suffered their worse weekly loss in some two years. Four of the five trading sessions featured over 1,000 point swings in the Dow. The markets are now in official bear territory with losses just totaling just over 10% from recent highs.

Biotech took is lumps like other high beta sectors of the market this week. I think it is important to remember that the economy and the jobs market remains strong. I believe this is just a 'hiccup' as investors adjust to higher interest rates (still under 3% on the 10 Year Treasury yield). In addition, it seems a lot of funds made the wrong bets that low volatility and interest rates would continue indefinitely. There is a lot of 'rebalancing' going on within equities, which is why the last hour of trading each day has seen humoungus moves.

I have been slowly deploying 'dry powder' in my portfolio into the market. Mostly by initiating buy-writes as well as setting buy orders some five percent below current trading levels on stocks I want to accumulate. The latter strategy only works when we have major volatility in the markets. Many of these 'lowball' bids have been hit which I view as a silver lining within this market storm.

The FDA calendar looks like it is getting back to a regular flow after having a light schedule for two months due to the holidays. Here is a look at upcoming PDUFA dates and important trial milestones in the week ahead.

Developmental partners AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) and Antares Pharma (ATRS) will have Valentine's Day circled on their calendars. The FDA is expected to action their sNDA for their product candidate Makena. This is an auto injector to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women with a singleton pregnancy. AMAG is hoping to go 2 for 2 this month. On February 2nd, the FDA approved its marketing application for Feraheme to treat all adults with iron deficiency anemia (NYSE:IDA) who are intolerant of or fail to respond adequately to oral iron therapy.

Apricus Biosciences (APRI) should see action on its NDA resubmission for its drug candidate Vitaros to treat erectile dysfunction either towards the end of the week or early next. A recent article by another SA contributor covers the potential ramifications of that potential approval in more detail.

Shareholders of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) will be watching the Ad Comm Panel late in the week on the company's compound EXPAREL as a single-dose injection femoral nerve block for total knee arthroplasty surgery. The PDUFA date on Pacira's sNDA for EXPAREL is April 6th.

Some Phase 2 data coming out this week that might influence the trading action in some small cap concerns.

Kura Oncology (KURA) presents Phase 2 data from its compound Tipifarnib to treat head and neck squamous cell carcinomas at the Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium which runs Thursday through Saturday next week.

Microcap Immune Pharmaceuticals (IMNP) plans to post a Phase 2a abstract around its compound Bertilimumab to treat Bullous pemphigoid Saturday at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting.

The SunTrust Robinson Humphrey 4th Annual Orphan Drug Day is Tuesday in NYC. uniQure (QURE) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) are among the companies scheduled to present.

More importantly, the Leerink Swann annual healthcare conference kicks off mid-week in NYC. Dozens of companies including Invitae (NVTA) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) will present.

“I imagine hell like this: Italian punctuality, German humour and English wine.” ― Peter Ustinov

The past two weeks have been a good reminder, that while biotech and high beta parts of the market are the most interesting parts of the markets to discuss and invest in; most of one's portfolio should be in safer 'boring' parts of the market. One of these areas are high yield stocks.

While I have numerous lodging REITs and income stocks in my own portfolio, this is not my 'sweet spot' of the market. For those needing to add 'balance' to their portfolio in this area, I do recommend Tim Plaehn; a friend & colleague of mine at Investors Alley as well as a contributor here on SeekingAlpha. Tim runs the Dividend Hunter newsletter which offers a solid & diverse selection of attractive high yield plays. The service is now over 6,300 active subscribers and can be had HERE for the rock bottom price of $49 (It usually is $99) for the first year. There are few better bargains around. He also has a free report on five dividend stocks he likes in 2018, which can be downloaded gratis HERE.

Thank You & Happy Hunting,

Bret Jensen

Founder, The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum & The Insiders Forum