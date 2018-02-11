What makes earth feel like hell is our expectation that it should feel like heaven.” ― Chuck Palahniuk

The past two weeks have been a good reminder, that while biotech and high beta parts of the market are the most interesting parts of the markets to discuss and invest in; most of one's portfolio should be in safer 'boring' parts of the market. One of these areas are high yield stocks.

We penned an article around internet security firm FireEye (FEYE) from our sister service, The Busted IPO Forum (Please click link and registered as real-time follower if you want email notices whenever an article comes out from feed) in late January. We opined that the company was in a middle of turnaround buoyed by increasing momentum to its 'cloud' offerings and a migration to being a subscription service provider.

FireEye reported earnings Thursday that beat both top and bottom line consensus numbers. Results included tidbits that confirms our thesis that the company is in the middle of an investable turnaround situation as well. For the week, the stock had a nice rise despite the overall market having its worse weekly performance in two years. We think this rally will continue when the market stabilizes. Let's take a look at fourth quarter results and signs of progress at FireEye below.

Earnings Highlights:

The company posted a profit of a cent a share, instead of a cent a share loss that was expected.

The revenue side was more impressive. Sales rose to just over $202 million, nearly $9 million above expectations. Revenue grew nearly 10% year-over-year.

FireEye achieved profitability for the first time and the sales breakdown in the revenue numbers showed continued progress.

The company's push to be the central security at firms seems to be working. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the company signed 52 deals worth over $1 million apiece. This was up from 43 such deals in the third quarter. It also had two deals north of $5 million, both with government agencies that could use the help given the headlines over the past few years. Half the deals involve four or more of FireEye products.

The company's recently launched Helix product line also seems to be catching on. Helix is a cyber security platform which is a cloud-based solution that improves customers’ resiliency to attacks by providing a view of the customer’s “attack surface”, alerting the customer of the nature of the threat – including the attacker’s identity, tools, and techniques – as well as providing a pre-determined response based on the type of cyberthreat. Helix added 116 new customers in the quarter or over 60% of the total for 2017.

Analyst Commentary:

These solid results did not go unnoticed in the analyst community last week. Susquehanna upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive on Friday. Its analyst noted the company's

deferred revenue mix hints at continued contraction in contract lengths as the mix shifts towards SaaS and other subscription products.

That shift can be seen in the chart below.

Source: Company's earnings call slides

BTIG also reiterated their Buy rating and $18 price target. Oppenheimer was more optimistic, assigning a new Buy rating and $20 price target on FEYE Friday. Its analyst has this to say around FireEye's quarterly numbers

We believe the thesis on FEYE remains materially the same, though the results and guidance should serve as incremental data points to dispel the bearish view. Future results are contingent on continued execution, but we are encouraged by the company’s continued progress. Remain Outperform rated with a $20 PT. Solid results. FireEye delivered total revenue for 4Q17 of $202.3M, above our and consensus estimates of $193.0M and $193.7M. Non- GAAP EPS of $0.01 was also above our/consensus estimate of ($0.02) / ($0.01), and total billings of $242.2M was well above our estimate of $222.1M and consensus of $221.0M. Operating cash flow came in at $33.6M, above our estimate of $19.6M and the street’s $20.1M, and free cash flow of $15.7M was also above our $2.5M estimate and consensus of $3.6M

Finally, Stephens reiterated their Buy rating and street high $23 price target on the tech firm. Given fourth quarter results, I think FireEye will get some additional positive comments from analysts this week.

Verdict:

Quarterly results confirm FireEye continues to make solid progress as its moves to the 'cloud' and becomes a one-stop subscription based internet security provider. We like the name as a stand-alone investment. However, given the growth and interest in this space; we would not surprised if an industry heavyweight like Cisco Systems (CSCO) or IBM Corp. (IBM) tries to boost their internet security footprint by acquiring FireEye. In that scenario, we envision an acquisition in the $25 to $30 a share range based on a price to sales valuation across peers.

