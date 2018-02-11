This Small Cap Biotech Continues To Charge Ahead

When I go to hell, I mean to carry a bribe: for look you, good gifts evermore make way for the worst persons.” ― John Webster

The downdraft in the market that began last week continued and accelerated in week two. Volatility picked up from last week’s heightened levels. The Dow had over 1,000-point trading ranges in four of the five trading sessions. The major indexes suffered approximate five percent declines across the board. They are now in official ‘correction’ territory for the first time in two years.

One of the few stocks to buck this trend last week was a small biopharma stock named Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS). We advised to take a small 'watch item' position in this name back last May when it was trading at ~$3.50 a share within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. In retrospect, we should have been more aggressive with our call but we tend to the cautious side on 'Tier 4' concerns without an approved product. Still, we are happy that our small investment in Pieris has done so well to this point.

So why did this name rise, when over 90% of the market was hitting the skids? We take a look below.

Company Overview:

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Pieris Pharmaceuticalsis an early clinical stage biotechnology company that develops Anticalin-based therapies utilized in immuno-oncology, oncology, anemia, asthma, and infectious disease. The company is fast approaching a $400 million market capitalization and trades at 52-week highs.

Pipeline:

As can be seen here, Pieris has a vast potential pipeline. However, the pipeline is very early stage. Three compounds are in Phase I development and most are in pre-clinical stage.

PRS-343

This is/was (see below) wholly owned tumor-localized T cell costimulatory agonist is position in immuno-oncology. The company has several other pre-clinical candidates in the space. It was announced Friday that Seattle Genetics (SGEN) would become a major development partner in this space. The company will pay Pieris $30 million in an upfront payment. In addition, Pieris can earn up to $1.2 billion in milestones as well as tiered royalties up to low double-digits on net sales. Seattle will have the option to select up to three programs in the development tranche for further development. This was the trigger to the 20% rally in the stock on Friday.

PRS-060

This is the company's drug candidate targeting asthma in Phase I development. Pieris owns the U.S. commercial rights while partner Astrazeneca (AZN) owns the rights outside the U.S. subject to royalties and milestone payouts on this candidate as well as two others in this line aimed at respiratory diseases that are only in the discovery phase. That partnership was announced last May and involved a $57.5 million upfront payment and potentially up to $2.1 billion in other milesontes.

PRS-080

Another drug candidate in Phase I development, this one targeting anemia. Pieris owns rights in major markets outside Japan which is owned by Aska.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Despite a decent size market cap, the company has little coverage on the street. Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating and $8 price target on PIRS. Its analyst noted that all three drug development programs could have trial readouts in the back half of 2018. H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and $12 price target just after the collaboration deal with Seattle Generics was disclosed. The company ended the third quarter with right at $90 million in cash and marketable securities on hand. Pieris burned through $29 million in first nine months of 2017. Add in the $30 million that will be received from Seattle Generics now, and the company should have no funding needs for several years.

Verdict:

This company is still very early commercial stage but has multiple 'shots on goal' and is well funded. As importantly, its technology has drawn interest via collaboration deals from much bigger concerns in the industry. With upcoming trial results due before the end of the year there are some potential catalysts on the horizon as well. We will continue to follow this emerging development story with interest and plan to continue to hold our position.

