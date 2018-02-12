How I Am Playing Clovis Oncology (Again)

Hope is the power of being cheerful in circumstances that we know to be desperate.” ― G.K. Chesterton

While I have numerous lodging REITs and income stocks in my own portfolio, this is not my 'sweet spot' of the market. For those needing to add 'balance' to their portfolio in this area, I do recommend Tim Plaehn; a friend & colleague of mine at Investors Alley as well as a contributor here on SeekingAlpha. Tim runs the Dividend Hunter newsletter which offers a solid & diverse selection of attractive high yield plays. The service is now over 6,300 active subscribers and can be had HERE for the rock bottom price of $49 (It usually is $99) for the first year. There are few better bargains around. He also has a free report on five dividend stocks he likes in 2018, which can be downloaded gratis HERE.

Hope is the crystal meth of emotions. It hooks you fast and kills you hard.”

― Jennifer Donnelly, Revolution

February has gotten off to a brutal start for investors. Stockholders can be blamed for being a bit skittish in deploying 'dry powder' at lower entry points after the volatility of the last two weeks. Ironically, a lot of investors were lamenting we have not had a buyable 'dip' since the last official correction in the market almost precisely two years ago. One method to get over that fear is to initiate Buy-Write strategies on new investments. This involves buying shares in a stock and simultaneously writing an out of money call against those new shares.

This helps to mitigate some risk. In addition, thanks to a recent surge in volatility; option premiums are quite enticing here. I have already done this twice in early trading today. The first Buy-Write involved LGI Homes (LGIH) using the May $65 calls for a net-debit of $54.50. LGI Homes if my favorite home builder and has been for a few years in which the stock has triple. Every year, the stock does seem to have one actionable 'hiccup'. With the shares down some 25% from recent highs, I like the risk/reward on this option strategy. I also did a similar strategy on Clovis Oncology (CLVS). Let's take a look at this oncology play that is down some 35% from recent highs in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Clovis Oncology is a mid-cap oncology firm based out of Boulder, Colorado. This 'Tier 3' concern has a market cap of roughly $2.5 billion after its recent haircut. The stock trades just over $50.00 a share, down substantially from the near $90.00 a share level it recently trading for in the market.

Product Portfolio/Pipeline:

The company has one product on the market called Rucaparib which was approved for second line breast cancer late in 2016. In late December of this year, the FDA approved the company's marketing application to use Rubraca as a maintenance treatment in patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are platinum-sensitive and are in partial or complete response to platinum-based chemo, regardless of BRCA mutation status.

The company is recently completed the ARIEL3 confirmatory trial of rucaparib to see if it can be a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer. The company is pursuing marketing approval rucaparib in treatment-resistant ovarian cancer and as a maintenance treatment for ovarian cancer in Europe. Something that will be decided in the next few months.

Clovis also has trials enrolling for Phase III test for rucaparib in Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer. Several Phase III trials should kick off in combination with Bristol-Myers Squbb's (BMY) Opdivo for several indications this year. To see the key aspect of the pipeline for Clovis, click here.

Clovis reported net product revenue for Rubraca of $16.8 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $38.5 million for the first nine months of 2017. Third quarter revenues numbers for Rubraca were lighter than expected and caused the stock to accelerate its decline in early November when reported. The company ended the third quarter with over $600 million in cash on the balance sheet so funding issues should not be a concern at this point in time.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The current median analyst price target on CLVS is $88, pretty much at its 52-week high. Even those that have Hold ratings like RBC Capital ($80 price target) on Clovis, have price targets far above the current trading levels of the stock. Leerink Swann was the last analyst firm to provide commentary on the stock when it reiterated its Buy rating and $90 price target on the stock last Monday.

Verdict/Option Strategy:

Like most biotech concerns, Clovis has had some hiccups going from a strictly developmental concern to commercializing its first approved product. While initial sales of rucaparib have been somewhat disappointing, expanding indications in the future and possible use in combination with Opdivo for several potential indications could significantly increase the drug's potential customer base.

The stock seems to be basing near 52 -week lows and the company is well funded. As such, Clovis is offering an attractive risk/reward profile at current trading levels.

At the start of trading this morning I initiated a Buy-Write strategy using the July $55 calls for a net debit of $44.75. This is the second time in the month I have done this on CLVS for a small amount of shares. Like the same strategy with LGIH, I expect this to be an easy single and offer it up to those investors comfortable with simple option strategies. I also think the stock is a good accumulate here for those straight equity investors as well.

youth is easily deceived because it is quick to hope.” ― Aristotle

For those that want to learn about more advanced option strategies to put in their investor 'toolbox', I highly recommend the free 30 minute report and 7 minute video my Investors Alley's colleague Jay Soloff has put together. Jay has been teaching about and using option strategies successfully for two decades. The free video and report can be downloaded HERE.

Thank You & Happy Hunting,

Bret Jensen

Founder, The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum & The Insiders Forum