The welfare state is the oldest con game in the world. First you take people's money away quietly and then you give some of it back to them flamboyantly.” ― Thomas Sowell

For those that want to learn about more advanced option strategies to put in their investor 'toolbox', I highly recommend the free 30 minute report and 7 minute video my Investors Alley's colleague Jay Soloff has put together. Jay has been teaching about and using option strategies successfully for two decades. The free video and report can be downloaded HERE.

One of the great beauties of politics as an art form was its lack of restriction to merely standard forms of realism.” ― Bruce Sterling, Distraction

In today's instablog post we revisit 'Busted IPO' KaryoPharm Therapeutics (KPTI). This 'Tier 4' concern has been on a nice roll over the past two months and is up some 50% since we gave it a 'thumbs up' from our sister service The Busted IPO Forum in mid-December.

There are a couple of reasons for the stock's recent rally which we will go into below.

Company Overview:

Karyopharm Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of first-in-class treatments directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. The company came public in late 2013 and currently has a market capitalization just north of $700 million after its recent rally.

Collaboration Deal Announced:

On January 25th, Biogen (BIIB) entered into a deal to purchase Karyopharm's drug candidate KPT-350 as well as other assets for the treatment of certain neurological and neurodegenerative conditions. The biotech giant will pay the company $10 million upfront. Karyopharm can also earn an additional $207 million in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales that could reach low double-digits.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Website

As I noted in the previous article on Karyopharm "The company's primary drug candidate is selinexor. Karyopharm is evaluating selinexor to treat Multiple Myeloma (NYSE:MM) in the three separate studies (STOMP, STORM, and BOSTON). The market for MM is approximately $11 billion with 30,000 new patients expected in 2017 and 114,000 cases worldwide. This market opportunity is expected to grow to at least $22 billion by 2023. All currently approved treatments eventually become refractory."

As one can see from clicking here, there are various ongoing trials around selinexor. Many of which will have readouts in 2018.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company has received two analyst ratings since our last deep dive on the name both three weeks ago right after the Biogen deal. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Buy rating and $18 price target on KPTI. This was immediately followed by a more optimistic call by H.C. Wainwright which assigned a new Buy rating with a higher $23 price target on the stock. Wainwright's analyst added this color on the firm's view on the transaction.

Biogen to Acquire Karyopharm’s KPT-350 for the Treatment of Neurological and Neurodegenerative Conditions Total deal valued up to $217 million, including an upfront payment of $10 million. This morning, Karyopharm announced an agreement with Biogen (BIIB; Buy) for the acquisition of Karyopharm’s KPT-350 and other assets for the potential treatment of certain neurological disorders and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Regarding the other assets, KPT-350 belongs to a patent family that includes other assets and the entire patent family is being transferred to Biogen. However, Karyopharm believes these assets are of no value. Under the terms of the agreement, Karyopharm is expected to receive a one-time upfront payment of $10 million from Biogen, which will be recorded as deferred revenue. Upon technology transfer, this will be recorded as revenue in 2Q18 or at the latest 3Q18."

The company ended the third quarter with just under $160 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. In addition to the $10 million upfront payment from Biogen, the company filed a prospectus for a $250 million mixed shelf registration in late January. The company appears to be burning around $30 million a quarter for R&D and other operational expenses.

Verdict:

Obviously I like the risk/reward profile of KPTI under $10.00 a share a bit better than at current trading levels. Although taking some profits using the Jensen Rules, I am retaining the vast majority of my original stake in this Tier 4 concern. The company is well-funded, has upcoming catalysts and enjoys analyst support. On the company's third quarter conference call, management stated

If we continue to see the robust responses and durability that we reported last year at ASH, we intend to submit the full STORM data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second half of 2018 with a request for accelerated approval for selinexor as a new treatment for patients with penta-refractory multiple myeloma. We believe that the addressable peak market size for this population is approximately $500 million."

Given this, if the company continues to execute and pipeline development progresses; further capital appreciation seems likely.

In proportion as you give the state power to do things for you, you give it power to do things to you.” ― Albert Jay Nock

Karyopharm is exactly the type of 'Busted IPO' we have in our model portfolio over at the Busted IPO Forum. If you would like to try that service risk-free for two weeks, you can initiate your free 14 day trial HERE. It is the only offering on SA's Marketplace that focuses on this overlooked and potentially lucrative niche in the market.

Thank You & Happy Hunting,

Bret Jensen

Founder, The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum & The Insiders Forum