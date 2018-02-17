Why This Investment Approach Continues To Deliver

The truth does not change according to our ability to stomach it.”

― Flannery O'Connor

I have been investing for over three decades now. I have tried myriad investor approaches over that time. Some have worked better than others. One thing that has always seemed to meet with good success is buying small and midcap stocks I liked anyway and that insiders were also buying. In addition, when you occasionally had a 'clunker', you could at least take some satisfaction that insiders were also feeling your 'pain'.

I had been investing like this sporadically for many years. However, I never compartmentalized those selections into a portfolio I tracked to put some structure and metrics to this thesis.

Seeking what is true is not seeking what is desirable.”

― Albert Camus

That was until I launched the Insiders Forum portfolio just over 18 months ago. I thought if we constructed a model 20 stock portfolio of attractive stocks insiders were buying, we could hopefully outperform our benchmark by a couple hundred basis points annually.

While that might not sound like much, remember approximately 75% of actively managed funds fail to outperform their benchmarks over time. This is why so many investors have turned to low cost index funds that mimic the S&P 500.



Our first two quarters of performance within the model portfolio were very impressive. While hopeful, I thought at some point there would not be a such a huge discrepancy between our returns and that of the Russell 2000. However, as you can see from the chart above the overall return of Insiders Forum portfolio compared with that of our benchmark just keeps getting larger and larger.

We have not had a losing quarter since our launch on 06/30/2016. In five of those six completed quarters we beat our benchmark including three that we trounced the Russell 2000.

In addition, since the portfolio is spread across many sectors of the market; it is less volatile than a sector focused offering like the Biotech Forum. As of this Friday, the overall return of the Insiders Forum has hit a new high water mark of 57.48% more than double the return of 27.21% from the Russell 2000 over the same time frame.

To put in dollar terms. If one had followed our original $150,000 model portfolio when launched, they would have accumulated $236,218.60 as of Friday's close. If they had bought the Russell 2000 at the same time, they would have $190,810.16. This is more than a $45,000 difference.

Despite this outstanding performance, The Insiders Forum is the lowest priced offering out the top 15 most subscribed to services available via SeekingAlpha's Marketplace.

We often miss opportunity because it's dressed in overalls and looks like work” - Thomas Edison

Thank You & Happy Hunting,

Bret Jensen

Founder, The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum & The Insiders Forum