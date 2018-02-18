What Now For This Small Biotech Rocket?

God is silent. Now if only man would shut up.” ― Woody Allen

Investing in small biotech and biopharma stocks can be a maddening ride. This high beta part of the market yields more 'strike outs' and 'home runs' than any other area of equities that I can think of. I have been investing in this space for over a quarter century and there are days I still want to pull my hair out (or what is is left of it).



However, every now and again you hit that 'ten-bagger' that helps you overcome myriad disappointments, and then some. I have had exactly two of these in this decade. The first was in a company called ZELTIQ Aesthetics (ZLTQ). I purchased this stock in August of 2012 and profiled it in an article entitled "Why I Bought This $5 Busted IPO That Cramer Is No Longer Touting". I believe that was also the first time I used the term 'Busted IPO' on SeekingAlpha. More importantly, over the next almost five years the stock became a huge winner, ultimately being bought out by Allergan (AGN) last year for $56.00 a share.

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) is my second better than 10-bagger this decade. The remaining half of my stake in CBAY after culling profits using the Jensen Rules has an average cost of 94 cents a share. The shares touched $15.00 a share for the first time this week. This is has been an even more explosive rally than ZLTQ and has happened in a much shorter time frame as well as I ended accumulating this name in early 2016. In today's instablog, we take a look at the reasons I continue to hold 50% of my original shares in this rocket.

Company Overview:

CymaBay Therapeutics is a small biopharma concern located just outside San Francisco. The company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. After its big rally, CymaBay has achieved a market cap of just over $800 million and the stock sells right at its 52-week and all-time highs.

Why The Rally?

Early this summer, the company released encouraging phase 2 study results of its primary drug candidate seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis or PBC. The drug's safety and efficacy could prove superior to Ocaliva from Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT). This drug was approved in June of 2016 and did $127 million in sales in its first full year on the market. That drug has some undesirable and measurable side effects including Pruritus in over 50% of patients receiving the compound. Seladepar has received orphan drug designation from the FDA and European Medicines Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA) PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) designation for the treatment of PBC. It is also in earlier stage testing for NASH, which is a huge potential market and should become the leading cause of liver related death in a few years now that cures for hepatitis C are available.

The company also has another late stage drug in development called arhalofenate. This is an oral, dual-acting treatment for gout and is licensed to Kowa. CymaBay stands to receive up to $200 million in sales and development milestones plus tiered double-digit royalties on sales of arhalofenate from Kowa. A Phase 3 trial should kick off this year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analysts still like the prospects for CymaBay despite the big rise in the stock. Over the past month, the stock has seen the following analyst action. H.C. Wainwright maintained their Buy rating and raised their price target on CBAY from $12 to $18 on January 24th. The next day Roth Capital assumed coverage with a Buy rating and $27 price target. Its analyst stated its valuation "can stand alone in PBC, NASH is "icing on the cake."" A week later Piper Jaffray chimed in with a Buy rating and a $15 price target, which already now has been hit. The company had just over $100 million in cash and marketable securities on the books at the end of the third quarter. It then raised a little over $125 million via a secondary offering at the end of January. This should address any near and medium term funding concerns.

Verdict:

It is hard to see CymaBay providing anything close to its return over the past two years going forward. However, the company has upcoming catalysts, is well funded and has a couple of 'shots on goal'. Analysts like the potential of company just in PBC and any progress with NASH is a huge potential wildcard. I would not be chasing this name given the huge rally, but would be tempted to add to the name should it drift back in the low teens. The company's NASH potential is enough to let me continue to let the 'House's Money' ride.

Both ZELTIQ Aesthetics and CymaBay Therapeutics had in one thing in common when I first invested in them. They were both 'Busted IPOs'. Ironically, the only 10-bagger or better I had in the previous decade (a 13-bagger from AskJeeves) was also a Busted IPO.

