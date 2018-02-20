Still Upside In This Small Home Builder

“Jury - A group of 12 people, who, having lied to the judge about their health, hearing, and business engagements, have failed to fool him.” ― H.L. Mencken

I cover biotech almost exclusivity here on SeekingAlpha. However, even as I love investing and talking about this fascinating part of the market; the sector is never more than 30% of my portfolio. This constitutes the heaviest weighting of any sector in that portfolio, the other 70% I rarely cover. Mainly because a lot of the rest is cash, blue chips, high income lodging REITs, etc. Not exactly exciting investment topics for the most part.

The second highest allocation in my portfolio for almost two years has been to home builders. The part of the economy has some significant tailwinds including a strong jobs market, 10 years of below average housing starts and rising household formation.

This has been a great sector to invest in over the past two years and I have some of my best returns in my portfolio from home builders. Recently, the sector has sold off on rising 30 - Year mortgage rates. However, these rates are still low historically - under 4.5%. The dip may be a buying opportunity as home builders continue to post good results. Today both TRI Pointe (TPH) and William Lyons Homes (WLH) beat both top and bottom line expectations within their fourth quarter results. Both stocks are down slightly as the 10-Year Treasury yield continues to approach the three percent yield and stands at four year highs.

Let's take a look at William Lyons results below.

Earnings Highlights:

The company posted earnings of 89 cents a share, four cents a share above expectations.

Revenue came in just under $625 million, almost $9 million above the consensus. Sales were up 32% on a year-over-year basis.

New home deliveries of 1,058 homes, up 17% Y/Y.

Net new home orders were 672, up 19% Y/Y

The average sales price of new homes delivered was $589,100, up 12% Y/Y.

The dollar value of new orders was just over $350 million, up 24% Y/Y.

The dollar value of homes in backlog of $433.0 million, up 5%.

Adjusted EBITDA came in just over $95 million, up better than 50% from the same period a year ago.

What was particularly impressive about results from William Lyons was that its home communities where sales emanated from only increase by 1 to 80.

The home builder also announced that it will acquire RSI Communities, a Southern California and Texas based homebuilder along with three related real estate assets. This adds approximately 11,000 new lots owned and controlled into William's inventory and provides another potential growth engine in the years ahead.

William Lyon Homes posted earnings of just over $1.80 a share in FY2017. Next year, the company will benefit nicely from the 40% cut in corporate income rates given its revenue base is domestic. The consensus is calling for nearly $3 a share in profits in FY2018. Selling at just under $26.00 a share, the stock is still cheap given those growth prospects. The shares have fallen some 15% from recent highs, providing a solid entry point for long term investors.

