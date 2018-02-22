Is Spark Therapeutics Bottoming?

Inflation is when you pay fifteen dollars for the ten-dollar haircut you used to get for five dollars when you had hair.” ― Sam Ewing

The market is getting volatile recently, especially in the high beta parts of the market like biotech and small caps in general. For those needing to add 'balance' to their portfolio, I do recommend Tim Plaehn; a friend & colleague of mine at Investors Alley as well as a contributor here on SeekingAlpha. Tim runs the Dividend Hunter newsletter which offers a solid & diverse selection of attractive high yield plays. The service is now over 6,300 active subscribers and can be had HERE for the rock bottom price of $49 (It usually is $99) for the first year. There are few better bargains around. He also has a free report on five dividend stocks he likes in 2018, which can be downloaded gratis HERE.

Inflation is taxation without representation.” ― Milton Friedman

Today, we take a quick look at Spark Therapeutics (ONCE). The stock is down over 40% from recent highs. However, the stock appears to be trying to bottom and a half dozen analyst firms reiterated Buy ratings on the stock yesterday. Let's take a look at this gene therapy play.

Company Overview:

Spark Therapeutics is a Philadelphia based biotech concern. The company is focused on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. After the recent decline in the stock, the shares have just less than a $2 billion market capitalization and trade at just over $50.00 a piece.

Pipeline:

Spark has a few compounds in early stage development. However, its near and medium term prospects will be determined by LUXTURNA which was approved in mid-December. This biologic was the first gene therapy approved for a genetic disease in the United States. It is approved for the treatment of patients with biallelic RPE65-mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and will carry a list price of over $850,000.

In late January, the company entered into a collaboration deal with drug giant Novartis (NVS) for rights to LUZTURNA outside of the United States. The deal garnered a $105 million upfront payment. Spark will also receive an additional $25 million upon approval of LUZTURNA by European Medicines Agency and total of $40 million in aggregate additional milestones on initial sales in multiple ex-U.S. markets. Finally, Spark will garner a flat, mid-20 percent royalty on annual net sales outside the U.S.

Spark will retain exclusive rights to LUZTURNA in the U.S. and will be responsible for European regulatory approval.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

A half dozen analyst firms reiterated Buy ratings yesterday including Raymond James and Bernstein. Nine analyst firms in total have chimed in on Spark this week. Eight have Buy ratings on Spark with price targets of $60 to $100 proffered. Mizuho Securities ($79 price target) had this to say around Spark yesterday.

We expect the first Luxturna patients to be treated in 2Q18 in the U.S. while regulatory action is expected by the EMA in 3Q18.”

JP Morgan seems to be the lone holdout. It reissued a Neutral rating with a $60 price target on ONCE on Tuesday. The company ended 2017 with some $540 million in cash and marketable securities on the books. Add in the $105 million upfront payment from Novartis, and the company seems to have its funding in place for the foreseeable future.

Verdict:

Spark does seem like it sports an attractive risk/reward profile at current trading levels. It has an important partnership, has funding in place as well as upcoming catalysts. The stock also appears to be trying to put in a bottom and has strong analyst support.

I am going to play this by initiating another Buy-Write strategy using the June $55 call strike. I am aiming for a $45 net debit price on that strategy. For straight equity players, ONCE looks like it is at a good level to start to incrementally accumulate.

“We have gold because we cannot trust governments” ― Herbert Hoover

For those that want to learn about more advanced option strategies to put in their investor 'toolbox', I highly recommend the free 30 minute report and 7 minute video my Investors Alley's colleague Jay Soloff has put together. Jay has been teaching about and using option strategies successfully for two decades. The free video and report can be downloaded HERE.

Thank You & Happy Hunting,

Bret Jensen

Founder, The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum & The Insiders Forum